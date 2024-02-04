Indigenous Thermal Smart Camera and Advanced Vision Processing System Transferred to Multiple Industries

In a groundbreaking advancement, an indigenous thermal Smart camera embedded with a dedicated processing unit (DPU) for AI-driven analytics has been successfully developed and field-tested. This innovative piece of technology is primed for applications in various sectors such as Smart cities, defense, industries, and health. Following its successful field implementation and testing for road traffic applications, the technology has been transferred to eight different industries.

Revolutionizing Industrial Machine Vision with iVIS 10GigE

In addition, an industrial vision sensor dubbed iVIS 10GigE, a CMOS-based vision processing system, has been engineered for advanced industrial machine vision applications. This cutting-edge technology has been transferred to M/s Spookfish Innovations Pvt Ltd. The iVIS 10GigE is a robust on-board computing engine designed and built by the CDAC under the InTranSE Programme of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. It is a significant step towards the Vikshit Bharat 2047 initiative.

Introducing FlexiFleet and Personalized Transit Route Guidance

Moreover, a Fleet management system, known as FlexiFleet, has been introduced to streamline fleet operations and boost efficiency by offering various tracking and alert functionalities. To further enhance passengers' travel experiences, a mobile app for Personalized Transit Route Guidance has been developed, empowering passengers to select efficient or personalized routes.

Improving Public Transit Services with Strategic Tools

On the other hand, a support tool for Operational Strategies for Headway Reliability has been devised to enhance the reliability of public transit services by tackling bus bunching issues. The technology for these systems has been transferred to three different industries.

The technology transfer documents were exchanged in the presence of Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, and Jal Shakti; Smt. Sunita Verma, GC R&D in E&IT E. Magesh, DG-CDAC; Kalaiselvan A, Director - CDAC Trivandrum; and senior government officials, along with the CEO & CTO of the respective industries. This marks an important milestone in the journey of innovative technology transfer and the march towards a digitally empowered India.