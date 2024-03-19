Immediate Action Promised by Indian Railways After Passenger Shares Video of Rat and Dirty Coach

During a recent train journey, Jasmita Pati encountered an unwelcome sight that prompted her to turn to social media for immediate attention. Capturing and sharing videos of a rat scurrying around the coach, alongside evidence of poor cleanliness standards, Pati's post quickly caught the attention of Indian Railways, leading to a swift response aimed at rectifying the situation.

Shocking Discovery and Swift Response

Jasmita Pati's train journey took an unexpected turn when she discovered not only a rat roaming freely in her coach but also appalling cleanliness conditions. The videos shared on March 19 vividly depicted the severity of the issue, tagging the official X accounts of the Ministry of Railways, Central Railway, and Railway Seva. Indian Railways, known for its prompt online customer service, didn’t disappoint. Within just three minutes of the post going live, Railway Seva reached out to Pati, requesting her ticket details to take immediate action against the reported conditions.

Not an Isolated Incident

This incident is not the first time Indian Railways has had to address complaints aired on social media platforms. In February, a similar situation unfolded when a young woman faced difficulties with co-passengers occupying her seat. After her sister's complaint on X, Indian Railways swiftly intervened, ensuring the passenger's comfort. These scenarios highlight the organization's dedication to passenger satisfaction and its commitment to utilizing social media as an effective tool for immediate redressal of grievances.

Looking Forward

The recent incident involving Jasmita Pati has once again put the spotlight on the challenges of maintaining cleanliness and safety standards in Indian Railways. While the quick response from Railway Seva is commendable, the recurring nature of such complaints suggests a need for a more systemic solution to ensure a pleasant and safe travel experience for all passengers. As Indian Railways continues to modernize and expand its services, addressing these fundamental issues will be crucial for enhancing public perception and trust in the railway system.