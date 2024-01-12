en English
International Relations

Houthi Attacks on Red Sea Shipping: Economic Impact and International Response

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:12 am EST
Houthi Attacks on Red Sea Shipping: Economic Impact and International Response

Since mid-November 2023, a series of assaults on commercial ships by Yemen’s Houthi rebel group, backed by Iran, has been causing significant disruptions to global shipping in the Red Sea. These attacks, which the Houthis claim are targeted at ships with Israeli interests in response to Israel’s actions in Gaza, have been indiscriminate, threatening supply chains and potentially inflating consumer prices just as global inflation shows signs of subsiding.

Implications for Global Shipping

The situation has compelled major shipping companies like A.P. Moller-Maersk to reroute their vessels to avoid the Red Sea and Suez Canal, affecting around $200 billion in trade. The Red Sea route is a lifeline for global shipping, accommodating one-third of container traffic and significant percentages of oil and LNG. The alternative route around the Horn of Africa comes with higher costs, leading to increased shipping costs that companies are beginning to pass on to consumers. The insurance premiums for Red Sea shipping have also seen a sharp increase.

Impact on Consumer Prices and the Economy

Despite these challenges, as of early January 2024, there hasn’t been a significant hike in consumer prices, particularly in energy markets. However, Europe is expected to feel the economic impact sooner due to its dependence on the Red Sea route for trade with Asian suppliers.

International Response to the Crisis

To counter the threat and ensure freedom of navigation, the United States has initiated an international naval task force to protect commercial shipping in the region. Nevertheless, there is skepticism about its effectiveness. Some pundits argue for a more offensive approach against the Houthis, as defensive measures seem inadequate against their low-cost attacks. However, a forceful response risks escalating regional tensions, including potential conflict with Iran.

In the latest development, the US and UK, with support from other countries, launched targeted strikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen to disrupt and degrade their capabilities to threaten global trade. Early indications suggest that the strikes have dealt a blow to Houthi’s ability to threaten merchant shipping, demonstrating the commitment to protecting the sea lanes vital to the global economy.

author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

