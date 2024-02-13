Horton-in-Ribblesdale Railway Station Gets £4.2m Accessibility Upgrade

Accessibility Upgrades at Horton-in-Ribblesdale Railway Station: A Step Towards Inclusivity

February 13, 2024 - Engineers are hard at work on a £4.2m project to enhance accessibility at Horton-in-Ribblesdale railway station. The much-needed upgrades, partially funded by a £1m grant from the Department for Transport, aim to improve safety and inclusivity for passengers traversing the Settle and Carlisle line.

A New Era of Accessibility

Central to the project is the installation of a new footbridge equipped with lifts, which will replace the existing foot crossing and provide a safer alternative for passengers moving between platforms. The initiative is expected to reach completion by July 2024, offering a more accessible railway network for all.

Funding and Support

The project benefits from the Department for Transport's Access for All programme, which contributes £1m to the £4.2m investment. Rail Minister Huw Merriman, Northern regional director Kerry Peters, and local MP Julian Smith have all voiced their support for the improvements.

"Creating an inclusive railway network is essential," said Rail Minister Huw Merriman. "These upgrades will ensure that Horton-in-Ribblesdale railway station is accessible to everyone, making travel safer and more convenient for passengers."

Community Impact

The accessibility improvements extend beyond the installation of a new footbridge and lifts. Engineers are also working on the restoration of the station building for community use and the addition of a new siding to transport stone from the nearby quarry.

Kerry Peters, Northern regional director, expressed her enthusiasm for the project: "These upgrades will make a real difference to passengers and the local community, providing better station facilities and easing the transportation of goods and passengers."

In conclusion, the ongoing work at Horton-in-Ribblesdale railway station marks a significant stride towards a more inclusive and accessible railway network. By focusing on passenger safety and convenience, the upgrades serve as a testament to the power of community-driven improvement projects.