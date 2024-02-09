Hong Kong Extends East Rail Line Hours for Lunar New Year Cross-Border Travel

As the first day of the Lunar New Year unfolds, Hong Kong's Transport Department has announced extended operating hours for the East Rail Line, accommodating the surge in cross-border travel during this auspicious period. The changes primarily affect services to and from Lo Wu station, a crucial hub for travelers crossing between Hong Kong and mainland China.

Extended Hours, Expanded Services

On these two evenings, the last northbound train to Lo Wu will depart from Admiralty Station at 12:56 am, arriving at Lo Wu around 1:46 am. Conversely, the final southbound train from Lo Wu will leave at 2:30 am, reaching Admiralty Station at approximately 3:20 am.

Navigating the Changes

The Transport Department advises passengers to plan their journeys in advance, particularly on the evening of the second day of the Lunar New Year. Despite the extended service hours for the East Rail Line, other MTR lines and connecting public transport services will maintain their normal operating hours.

A Commitment to Smooth Travel

The extended train services for the Lunar New Year reflect the Transport Department's commitment to providing seamless travel experiences for passengers during this busy period. By accommodating the influx of cross-border travelers, these measures aim to ensure that the Lunar New Year remains a time of joy, reunions, and shared celebrations.