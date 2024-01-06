en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

Highland Council Conducts Public Consultation on 20mph Speed Limit Roll-out

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:12 am EST
Highland Council Conducts Public Consultation on 20mph Speed Limit Roll-out

The Highland Council has embarked on a public consultation process, seeking opinions on the institution of a 20mph speed limit across 125 settlements in the Highlands. The project covers a vast stretch of approximately 610 kilometers, of which 590 kilometers are under local authority control. Initiated in December, the consultation process employs an online questionnaire, further enriched by an interactive street map. This tool allows citizens to highlight specific areas of concern or propose modifications.

Public Participation Key to Decision Making

Councillor Ken Gowans, Chair of the Economy and Infrastructure Committee, underscored the indispensability of public participation in this endeavor. He stated that insights from the local community are paramount in shaping the subsequent phase of the project and in assessing the effectiveness of the initiative thus far. Although the Council manages the local roads, trunk roads, including the A9, A82, and others, come under the control of Transport Scotland. Nevertheless, residents can voice their opinions on these roads as well through the Council’s questionnaire.

Scottish Government Backs the Initiative

The Scottish Government, which encourages the wider adoption of 20mph speed limits, is providing full funding for the scheme. This initiative is in line with the government’s aim to ensure safer roads for all users, particularly in residential and school areas where lower speed limits can significantly reduce the risk of road traffic accidents.

Consultation Process Continues Until End of January

The consultation period is slated to wrap up by the end of January. Interested parties can visit the Council’s official website or directly access the consultation at www.highland.gov.uk/20mphconsultation. The Highland Council is keen to remind the public and community groups to pitch in their feedback on the Highland-wide 20mph roll-out project. The feedback derived from the consultation will be instrumental in determining the success and future direction of the project.

0
Europe Transportation
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Europe

See more
5 mins ago
Europe's Libraries Transformed: From Book Repositories to Urban Living Rooms
Cities across Europe are reimagining their libraries, transforming them from traditional book-lending facilities to vibrant, multi-functional hubs of activity. These modern ‘living rooms’ for urban communities, like Ghent’s De Krook, Helsinki’s Oodi, Dokk1 in Aarhus, and Deichman Bjørvika in Oslo, offer a blend of spaces designed for learning, collaboration, and leisure. These innovative constructions are
Europe's Libraries Transformed: From Book Repositories to Urban Living Rooms
China Targets European Spirits in Trade Retaliation Amid EU's Probe into EVs
1 hour ago
China Targets European Spirits in Trade Retaliation Amid EU's Probe into EVs
Resilience Amid Decline: Nasdaq's European Market Activities for 2023
2 hours ago
Resilience Amid Decline: Nasdaq's European Market Activities for 2023
GRECO Criticizes Malta for Insufficient Compliance with Anti-Corruption Recommendations
43 mins ago
GRECO Criticizes Malta for Insufficient Compliance with Anti-Corruption Recommendations
Hair Extension Market Poised for Robust Growth, Expected to Reach US$ 5,775.09 Million by 2030
1 hour ago
Hair Extension Market Poised for Robust Growth, Expected to Reach US$ 5,775.09 Million by 2030
Douglas's IPO: A Potential Catalyst for European Market Revival
1 hour ago
Douglas's IPO: A Potential Catalyst for European Market Revival
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Opposition Bloc's Maze of Challenges Ahead of 2024 Elections
1 min
Indian Opposition Bloc's Maze of Challenges Ahead of 2024 Elections
Beyond Tourism: Strengthening People-to-People Ties in Lakshadweep Amidst Diplomatic Tensions
2 mins
Beyond Tourism: Strengthening People-to-People Ties in Lakshadweep Amidst Diplomatic Tensions
Puntland State Electoral Body Unveils List of Presidential Candidates for 2024 Poll
2 mins
Puntland State Electoral Body Unveils List of Presidential Candidates for 2024 Poll
PET Scan Study Unveils Neurological Underpinnings of Coughing Reflexes
6 mins
PET Scan Study Unveils Neurological Underpinnings of Coughing Reflexes
Spanish Graphic Novel 'El abismo del olvido': A Journey into the Scars of Franco's Reprisals
6 mins
Spanish Graphic Novel 'El abismo del olvido': A Journey into the Scars of Franco's Reprisals
Zambia's Political Unrest: Mwenya Musenge Calls for Action Over Opposition Rally Ban
6 mins
Zambia's Political Unrest: Mwenya Musenge Calls for Action Over Opposition Rally Ban
Cholera Outbreak Claims 27 More Lives, Total Death Toll Reaches 222
6 mins
Cholera Outbreak Claims 27 More Lives, Total Death Toll Reaches 222
DRC Constitutional Court Gears Up to Hear Presidential Election Challenge
9 mins
DRC Constitutional Court Gears Up to Hear Presidential Election Challenge
ZESCO United's Unbeaten Run Ends with Surprise Loss to Prison Leopards
10 mins
ZESCO United's Unbeaten Run Ends with Surprise Loss to Prison Leopards
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
1 hour
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
4 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
5 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
6 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
6 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
7 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
7 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
7 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
7 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app