Highland Council Conducts Public Consultation on 20mph Speed Limit Roll-out

The Highland Council has embarked on a public consultation process, seeking opinions on the institution of a 20mph speed limit across 125 settlements in the Highlands. The project covers a vast stretch of approximately 610 kilometers, of which 590 kilometers are under local authority control. Initiated in December, the consultation process employs an online questionnaire, further enriched by an interactive street map. This tool allows citizens to highlight specific areas of concern or propose modifications.

Public Participation Key to Decision Making

Councillor Ken Gowans, Chair of the Economy and Infrastructure Committee, underscored the indispensability of public participation in this endeavor. He stated that insights from the local community are paramount in shaping the subsequent phase of the project and in assessing the effectiveness of the initiative thus far. Although the Council manages the local roads, trunk roads, including the A9, A82, and others, come under the control of Transport Scotland. Nevertheless, residents can voice their opinions on these roads as well through the Council’s questionnaire.

Scottish Government Backs the Initiative

The Scottish Government, which encourages the wider adoption of 20mph speed limits, is providing full funding for the scheme. This initiative is in line with the government’s aim to ensure safer roads for all users, particularly in residential and school areas where lower speed limits can significantly reduce the risk of road traffic accidents.

Consultation Process Continues Until End of January

The consultation period is slated to wrap up by the end of January. Interested parties can visit the Council’s official website or directly access the consultation at www.highland.gov.uk/20mphconsultation. The Highland Council is keen to remind the public and community groups to pitch in their feedback on the Highland-wide 20mph roll-out project. The feedback derived from the consultation will be instrumental in determining the success and future direction of the project.