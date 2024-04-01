HCMC Metro Line No.1 Gears Up for July Launch: Phased Operation Details Revealed

The Urban Railway Company Limited No.1 in Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) is setting the stage for the highly anticipated operation of Metro Line No.1, marking a significant milestone in the city's urban transport development. Established by the city's authorities in 2015, this initiative aims to streamline public transportation and alleviate traffic congestion in one of Vietnam's bustling metropolises.

Advertisment

Phase by Phase: Unfolding the Operational Plan

According to an announcement by the Urban Railway Company Limited No.1, the operation of Metro Line No.1 will be rolled out in three distinct phases. Starting from July 1, the first phase will see seven trains servicing the route from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, until September 30. These trains will depart every 10 minutes, ensuring efficient and frequent connectivity for commuters. Transitioning into the second phase, which spans from October 1 to December 31, the frequency of the service will be increased with 12 trains operating on weekdays from 5 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., with a reduced interval of 8-10 minutes between each train. On weekends and public holidays, the line will be served by nine trains. The operational strategy for the third phase, commencing from January 1 next year, remains flexible and will be adapted based on the prevailing conditions at the time.

Challenges and Delays: Navigating Towards Success

Advertisment

The journey to operationalize HCMC's Metro Line No.1 has not been without its hurdles. The HCMC's Management Authority for Urban Railways had previously announced a delay in the commercial operation schedule to the fourth quarter of this year, a deviation from the earlier target of a July launch. This postponement was attributed to the extensive preparatory work required to ensure the line's readiness for public use. Initiated in 2012, the project has experienced several delays, with costs escalating to over VND43.7 trillion ($1.77 billion). Nonetheless, the line is set to feature 17 trains imported from Japan, each consisting of three cars, promising a modern and efficient commuting experience for residents and visitors alike.

A New Chapter in Urban Mobility

As HCMC prepares to welcome the operational debut of Metro Line No.1, this development represents more than just an expansion of the city's public transportation network. It signifies a transformative approach to urban mobility, aimed at enhancing the quality of life for the city's inhabitants by offering a reliable, efficient, and eco-friendly mode of transportation. With Vietnam's urban landscape currently home to only one operational metro line in Hanoi, the successful implementation of HCMC's Metro Line No.1 could pave the way for further advancements in the country's public transport infrastructure, setting a precedent for future projects.

This ambitious project not only underscores the government's commitment to sustainable urban development but also opens up new avenues for economic growth and environmental conservation. As HCMC moves forward with its metro plans, the eyes of the nation and the world are keenly watching, anticipating the ripple effects this monumental project will have on urban living and mobility in Vietnam.