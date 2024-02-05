Hazardous Marine Conditions Prompt Small Craft Advisory in Hawaii

In a bid to ensure maritime safety, a Small Craft Advisory remains in effect across all Hawaiian waters outside of gale areas. The advisory, which is expected to last until 6 PM HST Tuesday, comes in the wake of strong to gale-force easterly trade winds that pose a significant risk to small crafts and inexperienced mariners.

Strong Winds and Rough Seas

The advisory warns mariners to expect east winds ranging from 15 to 25 knots. However, gusts may potentially escalate, reaching up to a severe 40 knots. Alongside these challenging wind conditions, sea conditions are anticipated to be equally unforgiving. Waves are projected to measure between 10 to 15 feet, further escalating the hazards for marine navigation.

Additional Warnings

Further complicating the situation, high surf advisories have been put into effect for exposed north and east-facing shores. A long period northwest swell is also moving through the region, adding to the rough sea conditions. Mariners, in particular, those operating smaller vessels, are strongly advised to avoid navigating in these treacherous conditions.

Precautionary Measures

The advisory is not just a warning but a precautionary measure designed to prevent maritime accidents. It comes on the heels of a gale warning for waters around Maui County and the island of Hawaii, which was in effect until 6 a.m. Monday. The emphasis is on caution, and mariners are urged to be aware of the rough conditions and take appropriate safety measures.