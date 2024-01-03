Harefield’s Call for Speed Bumps Falls on Deaf Ears

In an unexpected turn of events, a petition aimed at urging Southampton City Council to implement speed bumps on Solent Avenue in Harefield, a recently resurfaced road, fell flat without a hint of support. The petitioner raised concerns over the straight layout of the road potentially turning it into a speeding hotspot, endangering the lives of local children, pets, and families. However, the petition, which was available on the council’s e-petition portal for a span of six weeks from August to September 2023, failed to receive even a single signature.

Signature Shortfall

The city council’s guidelines necessitate that a petition must receive at least 1,500 signatures for it to be considered for action. In this case, not a single resident stepped forward to endorse the plea for speed bumps, not even the petitioner themselves. This response, or lack thereof, makes it clear that the issue of speeding on Solent Avenue did not resonate with the local community.

Decisions Based on Analysis

In a response, a spokesperson for the council outlined the procedure for deciding on the installation of speed reduction measures such as speed bumps. They clarified that these decisions are not made lightly but are the result of careful analysis of various factors. These include current traffic speed, volume of traffic, road safety records, and the composition of the street itself.

Stakeholder Consensus and Budget Allocation

Furthermore, before any proposed scheme is greenlighted, there must be a consensus from all stakeholders, including local residents, bus services, and emergency services, reached through consultation. A budget must also be allocated to carry out the proposed roadwork. This ensures that each decision is justified, fitting the needs of the community while ensuring the safety of all road users.