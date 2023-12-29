Guernsey Uplifts Vehicle Import Costs from 2024, Introduces ‘Polluter Pays’ Principle

2024 witnesses Guernsey implementing a heightened vehicle importation scheme, a significant move reflecting inflation rates along with an innovative ‘polluter pays’ principle. The new duty structure aligns import duty with vehicle emission levels, aiming to promote the use of low-emission vehicles and curb environmental pollution. The revenue generated from this initiative will be redirected towards enhancing public bus services on the island, symbolizing Guernsey’s commitment to address environmental challenges instigated by vehicular pollution and sustainable development.

Revamping Vehicle Importation Fees

Guernsey is readying to overhaul its vehicle importation fees, aligning them with inflation and introducing a ground-breaking emission banding system. This stepped system is designed to establish a direct correlation between the duty paid on a vehicle and its emission levels, thereby encouraging residents to adopt eco-friendly decisions. The revised pricing structure signifies an increased financial burden for owners of vehicles with larger engines, which are customarily associated with higher pollution levels.

Extending the Policy

This policy adjustment extends to all categories of vehicles, including motorbikes, imported and registered for the first time in Guernsey. The island’s goal is to endorse more sustainable modes of transportation among its residents. This move echoes the recent disruptions in ferry services due to rough sea conditions and high winds instigated by Storm Gerrit.

‘Polluter Pays’ Principle

Deputy Lindsay de Sausmarez, a supporter of the ‘polluter pays’ principle, emphasizes that this policy encourages individuals to make environmentally conscious decisions. It ensures that those who contribute less to emissions will not subsidize the costs of higher polluters. The revenue generated from the increased duty will predominantly fund improvements in the island’s bus travel infrastructure. This policy change resonates with Guernsey’s commitment to environmental stewardship and its efforts to mitigate the impacts of climate change by promoting sustainable transportation options.