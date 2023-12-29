en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Transportation

Guernsey to Revise Vehicle Import Duties in Alignment with Emissions

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:35 pm EST
Guernsey to Revise Vehicle Import Duties in Alignment with Emissions

In a decisive move towards environmental sustainability, Guernsey is set to recalibrate its vehicle import duties effective from 2024. This restructuring aligns the cost of importing and registering vehicles with inflation rates and introduces a new tiered system based on vehicle emission levels.

Driving Towards a Greener Future

The newly implemented scheme endeavors to establish a direct correlation between the duty paid on a vehicle and the pollution it emits. This means that the owners of vehicles with larger engines, typically associated with higher pollution levels, will bear an increased financial burden. This approach applies to all categories of vehicles, including motorbikes, imported and registered in Guernsey for the first time. The objective of this policy alteration is to encourage the adoption of low-emission vehicles thereby reducing environmental harm.

‘Polluter Pays’ Principle in Practice

This initiative is a practical manifestation of the ‘polluter pays’ principle, an environmental policy strongly advocated for by Deputy Lindsay de Sausmarez. It seeks to hold individuals accountable for their environmental footprint, pushing Guernsey towards a more sustainable future. The increased costs are also meant to align Guernsey’s vehicle import duties with those in Jersey and the UK, where vehicles with higher emissions are already levied with greater fees.

Funding Public Bus Services

A significant portion of the revenue generated from these revised vehicle importation fees will be channeled towards enhancing Guernsey’s public bus services. The move is a strategic investment in the island’s public transportation system, aimed at making it a more appealing option for residents, thereby further reducing the island’s carbon footprint.

In other unrelated developments, Condor Ferries, a key transportation service in the region, has canceled several cross-channel services due to the adverse weather conditions brought on by Storm Gerrit, characterized by high seas and strong winds.

0
Transportation Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Marlborough Lines Fuels Sustainability with Hyper-Chargers and Renewable Energy

By Mazhar Abbas

New Zealand's Roads: An Intricate Maze of Frustration and Concern

By Salman Akhtar

PMO Flags Off Vande Bharat Trains, Boosting India's Rail Modernization

By Rafia Tasleem

Eurostar Services Halted Amid Severe Tunnel Flooding Under Thames

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Toronto to Join Ontario's One-Fare Transit Program in 2024 ...
@Canada · 1 hour
Toronto to Join Ontario's One-Fare Transit Program in 2024 ...
heart comment 0
New Year’s Eve Travel Disrupted by Amtrak Delays at Penn Station

By Olalekan Adigun

New Year's Eve Travel Disrupted by Amtrak Delays at Penn Station
Coast Guard Extinguishes Fire on Cargo Ship Carrying Lithium-Ion Batteries

By Ebenezer Mensah

Coast Guard Extinguishes Fire on Cargo Ship Carrying Lithium-Ion Batteries
Train Driver Cheats Death in Storm Gerrit: A Grave Communication Lapse Revealed

By Muhammad Jawad

Train Driver Cheats Death in Storm Gerrit: A Grave Communication Lapse Revealed
Illegal E-Scooter Usage: A Growing Threat to Public Safety

By Momen Zellmi

Illegal E-Scooter Usage: A Growing Threat to Public Safety
Latest Headlines
World News
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
6 mins
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
11 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online
16 mins
Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online
Knicks vs Timberwolves: A Litmus Test for New York's Revamped Roster
17 mins
Knicks vs Timberwolves: A Litmus Test for New York's Revamped Roster
President Biden's 2024 New Year's Resolution: A Return or a Hint at Re-election?
18 mins
President Biden's 2024 New Year's Resolution: A Return or a Hint at Re-election?
Cancer Care Crisis: NHS Disruptions Lead to Cancelled Appointments
21 mins
Cancer Care Crisis: NHS Disruptions Lead to Cancelled Appointments
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
29 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
A Year of Challenges: Political and Environmental Crises in Latin America in 2023
29 mins
A Year of Challenges: Political and Environmental Crises in Latin America in 2023
Corey Anderson's Record-Breaking Century: A Landmark Moment in Cricket History
30 mins
Corey Anderson's Record-Breaking Century: A Landmark Moment in Cricket History
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
11 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
29 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
31 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
1 hour
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
1 hour
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
3 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
3 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
3 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
4 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app