Guernsey to Revise Vehicle Import Duties in Alignment with Emissions

In a decisive move towards environmental sustainability, Guernsey is set to recalibrate its vehicle import duties effective from 2024. This restructuring aligns the cost of importing and registering vehicles with inflation rates and introduces a new tiered system based on vehicle emission levels.

Driving Towards a Greener Future

The newly implemented scheme endeavors to establish a direct correlation between the duty paid on a vehicle and the pollution it emits. This means that the owners of vehicles with larger engines, typically associated with higher pollution levels, will bear an increased financial burden. This approach applies to all categories of vehicles, including motorbikes, imported and registered in Guernsey for the first time. The objective of this policy alteration is to encourage the adoption of low-emission vehicles thereby reducing environmental harm.

‘Polluter Pays’ Principle in Practice

This initiative is a practical manifestation of the ‘polluter pays’ principle, an environmental policy strongly advocated for by Deputy Lindsay de Sausmarez. It seeks to hold individuals accountable for their environmental footprint, pushing Guernsey towards a more sustainable future. The increased costs are also meant to align Guernsey’s vehicle import duties with those in Jersey and the UK, where vehicles with higher emissions are already levied with greater fees.

Funding Public Bus Services

A significant portion of the revenue generated from these revised vehicle importation fees will be channeled towards enhancing Guernsey’s public bus services. The move is a strategic investment in the island’s public transportation system, aimed at making it a more appealing option for residents, thereby further reducing the island’s carbon footprint.

A significant portion of the revenue generated from these revised vehicle importation fees will be channeled towards enhancing Guernsey's public bus services. The move is a strategic investment in the island's public transportation system, aimed at making it a more appealing option for residents, thereby further reducing the island's carbon footprint.