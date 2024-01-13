Guernsey Takes Strides in Pedestrian Safety with New Road Markings

In a bid to bolster pedestrian safety, Guernsey is taking a significant step forward by introducing new road markings on Rue des Bordeaux and Castle Road. These alterations will create a 1.3-meter-wide pedestrian walkway along the scenic coastline, providing walkers with additional space, thus enhancing their safety.

A Community-Driven Initiative

The forthcoming improvements are not a unilateral decision but a response to feedback from the Vale Constables and the public. The initiative aims to prioritize road safety for all, with a special emphasis on pedestrians, who are often the most vulnerable on the roads.

Comprehensive Safety Measures

In addition to the pedestrian walkway, the junction between the two roads will see the installation of a bollard, a prominent measure to improve pedestrian safety. Not stopping at this, the States of Guernsey will also modify the central road lines and junction markings as part of this comprehensive safety overhaul.

Priority for Pedestrian Safety

Mark Brockway, Guernsey’s senior traffic officer, underlined that the safety of all road users, particularly the vulnerable, is a priority. He believes that creating a designated space for pedestrians, separate from vehicular traffic, will significantly enhance road safety. This initiative, essentially, is a testament to Guernsey’s commitment to ensuring safety and security for its residents and visitors alike.