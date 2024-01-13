en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Safety

Guernsey Takes Strides in Pedestrian Safety with New Road Markings

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:22 pm EST
Guernsey Takes Strides in Pedestrian Safety with New Road Markings

In a bid to bolster pedestrian safety, Guernsey is taking a significant step forward by introducing new road markings on Rue des Bordeaux and Castle Road. These alterations will create a 1.3-meter-wide pedestrian walkway along the scenic coastline, providing walkers with additional space, thus enhancing their safety.

A Community-Driven Initiative

The forthcoming improvements are not a unilateral decision but a response to feedback from the Vale Constables and the public. The initiative aims to prioritize road safety for all, with a special emphasis on pedestrians, who are often the most vulnerable on the roads.

Comprehensive Safety Measures

In addition to the pedestrian walkway, the junction between the two roads will see the installation of a bollard, a prominent measure to improve pedestrian safety. Not stopping at this, the States of Guernsey will also modify the central road lines and junction markings as part of this comprehensive safety overhaul.

Priority for Pedestrian Safety

Mark Brockway, Guernsey’s senior traffic officer, underlined that the safety of all road users, particularly the vulnerable, is a priority. He believes that creating a designated space for pedestrians, separate from vehicular traffic, will significantly enhance road safety. This initiative, essentially, is a testament to Guernsey’s commitment to ensuring safety and security for its residents and visitors alike.

0
Safety Transportation
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Safety

See more
4 mins ago
Northeast Kansas Faces Life-Threatening Cold, Community Responds
In the heart of the winter season, Northeast Kansas is bracing for unprecedented cold as the National Weather Service (NWS) in Topeka issues a Wind Chill Warning. This warning, which remains in effect until noon on Tuesday, warns of dangerously cold wind chills, potentially plunging as low as 40 degrees below zero. Life-Threatening Cold The
Northeast Kansas Faces Life-Threatening Cold, Community Responds
Gas Heater Explosion Causes Stir in Imsida Neighborhood
52 mins ago
Gas Heater Explosion Causes Stir in Imsida Neighborhood
Winter Storm Watch Issued: Imminent Sub-Zero Wind Chills Forecasted
1 hour ago
Winter Storm Watch Issued: Imminent Sub-Zero Wind Chills Forecasted
Selling Unwanted Items Online: BBB's Guide to Success and Safety
12 mins ago
Selling Unwanted Items Online: BBB's Guide to Success and Safety
Rockville High School Evacuated Over Bomb Threat, Later Declared Safe
12 mins ago
Rockville High School Evacuated Over Bomb Threat, Later Declared Safe
Grundy County Agency Issues Safety Recommendations for Space Heater Use
31 mins ago
Grundy County Agency Issues Safety Recommendations for Space Heater Use
Latest Headlines
World News
AAP's Stance on Gender-Affirming Care for Children Sparks Global Debate
3 mins
AAP's Stance on Gender-Affirming Care for Children Sparks Global Debate
Jacques Kallis on the Changing Philosophy of Modern-Day Batters and Pitch Conditions
3 mins
Jacques Kallis on the Changing Philosophy of Modern-Day Batters and Pitch Conditions
Lyon Rises to the Top of Pool 1, Outplays Connacht in Investec Champions Cup
3 mins
Lyon Rises to the Top of Pool 1, Outplays Connacht in Investec Champions Cup
Iowa's Board of Medicine Proposes Amendments to Abortion Law Rules
3 mins
Iowa's Board of Medicine Proposes Amendments to Abortion Law Rules
Mixed Outcomes in High School Boys Basketball Games
3 mins
Mixed Outcomes in High School Boys Basketball Games
Mike Vrabel: A Potential Game-Changer for The Carolina Panthers
3 mins
Mike Vrabel: A Potential Game-Changer for The Carolina Panthers
Wehrlein Claims Pole Position for Inaugural Race of Formula E's Season 10
4 mins
Wehrlein Claims Pole Position for Inaugural Race of Formula E's Season 10
Clubhouse Pass Season 7 for PGA Tour 2K23: A Treasure Trove of New Challenges and Rewards
4 mins
Clubhouse Pass Season 7 for PGA Tour 2K23: A Treasure Trove of New Challenges and Rewards
Highland Council Members Face Ethical Complaints Amidst Rising Tensions
4 mins
Highland Council Members Face Ethical Complaints Amidst Rising Tensions
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 mins
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
Unprecedented Achievement: 2023, A Record-Breaking Year in Swimming
13 mins
Unprecedented Achievement: 2023, A Record-Breaking Year in Swimming
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
2 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
3 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app