Guernsey Announces ‘Better Transport Plan’ to Address Road Infrastructure Strain

In order to address the impending strain on road infrastructure due to new housing developments in the northern part of Guernsey, a ‘Better Transport Plan’ is being formulated. This initiative was announced by the Vice-President of Environment & Infrastructure, Adrian Gabriel. The plan is slated for public release in early 2024.

The Island Development Plan and Housing Projects

The Island Development Plan has given the green light to significant housing projects in the region, acknowledging the pressing need for more homes. However, the increased occupancy is expected to exert additional pressure on the roads in Vale and St Sampson’s, areas already grappling with transport challenges. Despite these issues, Deputy Gabriel has reassured the public that current planning applications will not be delayed by the introduction of the transport plan.

Goal of the ‘Better Transport Plan’

The ‘Better Transport Plan’ aims to take a proactive approach to transportation management in light of the forthcoming developments. Beyond simply increasing road capacity, the plan is intended to provide residents with a range of transportation options, reducing road congestion in the process.

Contribution of the Guernsey Housing Association

In late 2022, the Guernsey Housing Association commissioned a mobility plan for the Fontaine Vinery site in St Sampson’s from WSP. The insights garnered from this study are playing a role in shaping the Environment & Infrastructure’s report. The Housing Association has also been grappling with flood alleviation measures around the Bridge area, which have been impacting the progress of some of its planned developments.