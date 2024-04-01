Guam Faces Trash Collection Delays Amid Driver Shortage Despite Sufficient Trucks

Residents of Guam are experiencing delays in their trash collection schedules due to a critical shortage of trash truck drivers at the Guam Solid Waste Authority, an issue that arises just as the agency reports having an adequate number of operational trucks. This development, highlighted by the agency's struggle to maintain regular trash pickup schedules, underscores the broader challenges of labor shortages on the island, particularly against the backdrop of competitive pay rates offered by military contractors.

Labor Challenges and Strategic Responses

The authority's general manager, Larry Slike, explains that the shortage of drivers is twofold: temporary drivers contracted through Pacific Human Resource Services have shown unreliability by failing to appear for work, and the agency has lost several permanent drivers due to various reasons, including resignation, medical leave, and one death. The situation is exacerbated by the difficulty in hiring new full-time drivers, a challenge attributed to the competitive labor market driven by the military buildup on the island. Drivers, it seems, can earn more working for military contractors than driving trash trucks. In response, the Solid Waste Authority is considering raising the salaries for permanent drivers, a move that would require review and approval by the Public Utilities Commission.

Financial Implications and Increased Costs

The financial strain of the driver shortage is evident in the authority's budget adjustments. Having originally contracted Pacific Human Resource Services for a set number of temporary employees, the Solid Waste Authority now finds itself employing a significantly higher number of temporary staff than anticipated. This increase is partly due to the need to manage additional trash generated by Typhoon Mawar. Consequently, the agency has received authorization from the Public Utilities Commission to allocate more funds towards hiring temporary drivers, underscoring the financial implications of the labor shortage.

Looking Forward: Solutions and Potential Outcomes

As the Guam Solid Waste Authority navigates the challenges of maintaining efficient trash collection services amidst a driver shortage, the potential salary increase for permanent drivers emerges as a key strategy for stabilizing the workforce. However, this solution also highlights the broader issue of labor competition on the island, particularly with the ongoing military buildup. The situation at the Solid Waste Authority serves as a microcosm of the labor challenges facing Guam, pointing to the need for strategic solutions to attract and retain essential service workers in a competitive labor market.