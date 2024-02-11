In an intriguing twist, the Hamptons Subway has recently seen a surge in high-profile ridership, with Governor Kathy Hochul and various celebrities spotted using the service. Despite a reported 5% decrease in ridership compared to last year, the subway has introduced an array of new initiatives to entice passengers back.

Free Paperweights and Furry Friends: Innovative Perks to Boost Ridership

In a bid to revive waning numbers, the Hamptons Subway will be offering free paperweights to commuters next week. This unique incentive is part of a broader strategy to reinvigorate interest in the subway system. Additionally, the subway's popular dog car, which has seen remarkable success since its introduction, will soon be joined by a cat car, set to launch on February 15.

Tackling Oil Flooding and a Mysterious Suitcase

Bill Haleknecht, a local entrepreneur, has proposed an innovative solution to address the issue of oil flooding in the subway tunnel currently under construction. His plan involves using sump pumps to remove the oil, potentially providing a much-needed resolution to this persisting problem.

Meanwhile, the mystery surrounding a missing suitcase filled with $250,000 in cash continues to baffle authorities. Safety tips for riders have been issued, advising them on what to do if they encounter oil on the tracks.

Financial Losses Lead to Layoffs and a Pay Cut

The financial implications of the ridership decline have led Commissioner Aspinall to announce layoffs affecting 842 people. In a show of solidarity, the commissioner has pledged to personally sign each pink slip and take a 3% pay cut.