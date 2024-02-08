Gokulpuri Metro Station Tragedy: One Dead, Four Injured as Boundary Wall Collapses

Tragedy Strikes Gokulpuri Metro Station: One Dead, Four Injured

Advertisment

A chilling video from the Delhi Metro, sent in by a vigilant subscriber, captured a heart-stopping moment at the Gokulpuri Metro Station. The footage, timestamped at 11 am, revealed a portion of the station's boundary wall collapsing, sending passersby scrambling for safety. As the dust settled, it became clear that this was no ordinary incident.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) confirmed the tragic news: one person had lost their life, and four others were injured in the collapse. Identified as Vinod Kumar, 53, the deceased was a resident of the nearby Karawal Nagar area. The injured, whose identities are still being ascertained, were rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

DMRC Responds: Officials Suspended, Compensation Announced

Advertisment

In the wake of the disaster, the DMRC acted swiftly. Two officials were suspended pending an investigation into the incident, and compensation was announced for the victims and their families. The Gokulpuri Metro Station, located on the Pink Line, was temporarily closed as a precautionary measure.

Train services on the affected stretch were run on a single line, causing delays and disruptions for commuters. However, the safety of passengers remained the top priority. The area was cordoned off, and an inspection will be conducted before repair work is carried out.

A Community in Shock: Emergency Responders and Investigation

Advertisment

The Gokulpuri Police Station and the Delhi Fire Service responded promptly to the incident, working tirelessly alongside the DMRC to manage the situation. Several video clips of the rescue efforts flooded social media, showing the severity of the collapse and the hanging portion of the slab.

As the community reels from the tragedy, questions about the cause of the collapse loom large. A case under relevant sections of law will be registered, and a thorough investigation will be conducted to determine the factors that led to this devastating incident.

The Delhi Metro, known for its strict security measures and regular patrolling by security personnel, has long been a symbol of the city's resilience and progress. Today, as the city mourns the loss of life and grapples with the aftermath of the collapse, that symbol is shaken. But the spirit of Delhi remains unbroken, as emergency responders, investigators, and everyday citizens come together to heal and rebuild.

In the face of tragedy, the true strength of a city is revealed not in its infrastructure, but in the hearts of its people. And as Delhi moves forward from this incident, that strength will undoubtedly shine through.