en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

Global Transport Giants Show Keen Interest in KL-Singapore HSR Project

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:21 am EST
Global Transport Giants Show Keen Interest in KL-Singapore HSR Project

The Kuala Lumpur-Singapore high-speed rail (KL-Singapore HSR) project continues to generate buzz in the global transport industry. As of January 14, 37 transport-related firms have submitted their Request for Information (RFI) documents to MyHSR Corp, the organization spearheading the project. Among the participants are significant transport companies from China and Europe, indicating the project’s far-reaching appeal.

Global Transport Giants Eye KL-Singapore HSR

These submissions are not just mere expressions of interest. They are comprehensive proposals that encompass advanced technology and meticulous cost analyses, reflecting the companies’ fervor to contribute to the project’s success. MyHSR Corp chairman, Datuk Seri Fauzi Abdul Rahman, expressed his satisfaction at this development and anticipates more major transport firms to join the fray before the imminent Monday deadline.

Unwavering Progress Despite Rumors

Transport Minister Anthony Loke reaffirmed the project’s steadfast progress, quelling rumors of Japanese firms withdrawing their involvement. He highlighted that over five consortiums are expected to present their proposals, dispelling any doubts about the project’s continuity. Despite chatter of securing a new investor from the Middle East, airline MYAirline has yet to obtain the air service license (ASL) until all refunds are made to its customers and agreements with former staff are fulfilled.

Enhancing Connectivity Between Malaysia and Singapore

The KL-Singapore HSR project aims to bolster connectivity between Malaysia and Singapore, aligning with both nations’ commitment to fostering closer ties through improved transport links. The high volume of RFI submissions underlines robust international interest in the project, hinting at the potential it holds to revolutionize the regional transport landscape. The global transport industry’s enthusiastic response to the KL-Singapore HSR project underscores its potential to become a benchmark for future transport collaborations.

0
International Relations Transportation
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

International Relations

See more
2 mins ago
Uganda Set to Host the 19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit
Uganda is set to host the 19th Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in its capital, Kampala. This notable international event, scheduled for January 19-20, is expected to gather leaders from various countries that form part of the NAM. The welcoming torch is in the hands of Minister
Uganda Set to Host the 19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit
Beijing Hosts Diplomatic Intangible Cultural Heritage Gala
21 mins ago
Beijing Hosts Diplomatic Intangible Cultural Heritage Gala
Madhav Das Nalapat Criticizes Eurasia Group's 'Dangerous Friends' Classification
21 mins ago
Madhav Das Nalapat Criticizes Eurasia Group's 'Dangerous Friends' Classification
Cargo Ships Declare 'Chinese Crew' to Deter Houthi Attacks
11 mins ago
Cargo Ships Declare 'Chinese Crew' to Deter Houthi Attacks
Police Canine Unit Bolsters Security for Non-Aligned Movement Summit
14 mins ago
Police Canine Unit Bolsters Security for Non-Aligned Movement Summit
EU to Invest €87 Million in Egypt's Migration Management Amidst Rising Crisis
15 mins ago
EU to Invest €87 Million in Egypt's Migration Management Amidst Rising Crisis
Latest Headlines
World News
Malaysian Bar Advocates for Salary Revision and Commission for Judges' Remuneration
21 seconds
Malaysian Bar Advocates for Salary Revision and Commission for Judges' Remuneration
Scottish Lorry Driver's Fatal Pulmonary Embolism: Missed Thrombosis Prevention Questioned
50 seconds
Scottish Lorry Driver's Fatal Pulmonary Embolism: Missed Thrombosis Prevention Questioned
Health NZ West Coast's Plans to Revive Reefton's Health Services Met With Skepticism
1 min
Health NZ West Coast's Plans to Revive Reefton's Health Services Met With Skepticism
Iloilo City Fights Child Malnutrition with New Nutrition Center
1 min
Iloilo City Fights Child Malnutrition with New Nutrition Center
Catholic Bishops of Nigeria Speak Out Against Corruption and Violence
1 min
Catholic Bishops of Nigeria Speak Out Against Corruption and Violence
Stefanos Tsitsipas Triumphs over Zizou Bergs in Australian Open First Round
1 min
Stefanos Tsitsipas Triumphs over Zizou Bergs in Australian Open First Round
AARP New Hampshire's Valentine's Day Treat: A Virtual Paint and Sip for Caregivers
2 mins
AARP New Hampshire's Valentine's Day Treat: A Virtual Paint and Sip for Caregivers
Uganda Set to Host the 19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit
2 mins
Uganda Set to Host the 19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit
2024 US Presidential Election: A Potential Rematch and a Packed Calendar
4 mins
2024 US Presidential Election: A Potential Rematch and a Packed Calendar
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app