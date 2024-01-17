Glasgow's M8 Motorway Braces for Nightly Closures Amid Essential Maintenance

Glasgow's prime artery, the M8 motorway, is bracing for a series of overnight closures slated to commence from January 28, as part of a comprehensive maintenance plan. The operation, supervised by Amey for Transport Scotland, is primarily aimed at the eastbound carriageway stretching between junctions 18 and 16.

Phased Maintenance with Minimal Disruption

The maintenance activity is scheduled in several phases throughout the year, with the first phase earmarked from January 28 to March 9. During this phase, the M8 will be closed from 8 pm to 6 am each night. The strategic decision to execute weeknight closures is intended to reduce the overall impact on traffic.

During these hours, the eastbound traffic on the M8 will be diverted via St George's Road, Garscube Road, and Dobbie's Loan, before rejoining the motorway at junction 16. This initiative is an effort to maintain a smooth flow of traffic while the essential maintenance work is underway.

Additional Closures and Diversion Routes

As part of the first stage of maintenance, slip roads at junctions 19 and 18 on the eastbound M8 will also be closed. Traffic will be rerouted through North Street and St George's Road as an alternative route.

The diversion routes have been thoughtfully planned to manage the traffic effectively and ensure minimal disruption during the maintenance period. Commuters are advised to account for potential delays and plan their journeys accordingly.

Broader Roadworks Landscape

The M8 maintenance is a part of a broader spectrum of road improvement works scheduled across Glasgow, including resurfacing works on the A828, road safety enhancements on the A9 Trunk Road, and bridge repairs on the A82. These projects underline the city's commitment to infrastructure development and ensuring safer, smoother roads for its residents.