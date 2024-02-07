Gearbox Malfunction Leads Golden Arrow Bus into Ditch; 52 Injured

An incident unfolded on the N2, when a Golden Arrow bus, ferrying passengers from Cape Town to Mitchells Plain Lost City, dramatically crashed into a ditch. The abrupt accident resulted in 52 passengers suffering a range of minor to moderate injuries. The unfortunate event occurred at 5.45 pm, in the thick of the evening’s rush hour, as the bus was veering onto the R300 turn-off.

Unexpected Chaos and Quick Response

The passengers on board experienced a sudden surge of panic and bewilderment. As the bus struck the curb, some passengers were jolted off their seats, further escalating the chaos. Amidst this turmoil, a small fire ignited. Thankfully, a quick-thinking individual with a fire extinguisher swiftly doused the flames.

Driver's Role and Company's Statement

The bus driver, who had a reputation for safety and regularity on this route, took charge and ushered the passengers to safety. He informed them that a gearbox malfunction had occurred, which impeded gear changes and led to the mishap. Golden Arrow Bus Services spokesperson, Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, assured that the company would maintain communication with the injured passengers to clarify and assist with the Road Accident Fund claim process. In her statement, she also confirmed the suspension of the driver while an investigation is conducted to pinpoint the precise cause of the accident.