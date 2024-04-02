FTL Airlines' Historic Landing in Shymkent: A Leap for Kazakhstan-France Cargo Routes

ASTANA — FTL Airlines, a French cargo carrier, made its first technical landing at Shymkent airport on March 29 to pick up goods on the route from Paris toward Hainan, reported Shymkent Akimat (administration). This landmark event is part of a strategic initiative to strengthen logistics infrastructure and enhance air cargo transportation between Kazakhstan and France. With the construction of a new terminal and runway at Shymkent airport, this move signifies a pivotal step in transforming the airport into a multimodal hub, offering promising prospects for local businesses in international trade.

Strategic Expansion and Infrastructure Development

Shymkent's airport has historically served as a refueling point for cargo planes, but with the recent agreement, it is set to become a regular stopover for FTL Airlines, facilitating cargo transport from Kazakhstan to international destinations. The construction of a new terminal, aimed at increasing the airport's capacity tenfold, coupled with a new runway to meet international standards, underscores the ambitious efforts to elevate Shymkent's role in global logistics.

Local Economic Implications

Rolan Ibragimov, head of Shymkent department for passenger transport and highways, highlighted the dual benefits of this development for local businesses. On one hand, it opens avenues for exporting perishable goods such as vegetables and fruits to France. On the other, it simplifies the import of essential equipment from countries like China, crucial for processing local produce. This symbiosis of import and export activities is expected to invigorate the local economy, fostering growth and diversification.

Ongoing Negotiations and Future Prospects

While the FTL Airlines agreement marks a significant milestone, Shymkent Akimat notes that discussions with other foreign companies are in progress, aiming to further expand the airport's cargo handling capabilities. This proactive approach not only amplifies Shymkent's logistical competencies but also positions Kazakhstan more prominently on the international trade map. The strategic location of Shymkent, coupled with enhanced infrastructure, presents a compelling proposition for global logistics networks seeking efficient Eurasian cargo routes.