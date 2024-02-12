Frisco Drivers Face New Challenges: Nightly Closures on Northbound Dallas Parkway and John Hickman Parkway

Navigating the Northbound Dallas Parkway at Night: A New Challenge for Frisco Drivers

Starting Monday night, December 11, the northbound Dallas Parkway frontage road will be closed at PGA Parkway, leaving Frisco drivers to find alternative routes. This change is due to the extension of utilities under the road for a new development.

John Hickman Parkway and Dallas Parkway: A Nightly Odyssey

In addition to this closure, nightly lane closures will continue until March 2 on John Hickman Parkway and Dallas Parkway as part of the ongoing Dallas North Tollway widening project. All lanes of John Hickman Parkway will close from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., while the left turn lanes of Dallas Parkway will also be affected.

"During these closures, drivers should pay close attention to detour signs and exercise caution in construction zones," advises NTTA spokesperson, Jane Doe.

The Expansion Plan: A Lane in Each Direction

The Dallas North Tollway widening project aims to add a lane in each direction between the Sam Rayburn Tollway and U.S. Highway 380. In December, the NTTA board approved a six-mile extension of the tollway north through Prosper and Celina to Farm-to-Market Road 428.

Adapting to Change: Frisco's Growth and Development

These closures and detours are part of the growing pains that come with the rapid expansion of Frisco. While the changes may be temporary inconveniences for drivers, they represent the long-term growth and development of the city.

In the coming months, expect more updates on the progress of these projects and their impact on the daily commute. Stay informed, stay safe, and adapt as Frisco continues to evolve.

Key Points:

Northbound Dallas Parkway frontage road closed at PGA Parkway for utility extension.

Nightly lane closures on John Hickman Parkway and Dallas Parkway due to tollway widening.

Drivers advised to follow detour signs and use caution in construction zones.

The Dallas North Tollway widening project aims to add a lane in each direction.

NTTA board approved a six-mile extension of the tollway north through Prosper and Celina.

As Frisco grows and develops, so too must its infrastructure. These closures and detours, while temporary inconveniences, are essential steps in the city's ongoing transformation.