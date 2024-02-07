Former LaDOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson Joins WSP to Lead National Agency Coordination for Transportation and Infrastructure

Shawn Wilson, the erstwhile Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LaDOTD), has embarked on a new journey with WSP, an esteemed engineering and professional services consultancy. Wilson has been appointed as the National Agency Coordination Leader for Transportation and Infrastructure, operating from his base in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Advertisment

Wilson's New Role and Responsibilities

In his new role, Wilson's competencies will be harnessed to broaden WSP's network in the transportation and infrastructure sector. His responsibilities include identifying strategic growth opportunities and enhancing WSP's communication channels with state and federal governments across the United States.

Contributions at LaDOTD

Advertisment

Wilson's tenure at LaDOTD, spanning from 2016 to 2023, was marked by significant achievements. He supervised over $5.2 billion in construction projects and was pivotal in procuring the state's first five discretionary grants, cumulatively worth over $250 million. Wilson introduced Louisiana's Office of Innovative Procurement, which advocated for innovative finance and expedited design-build processes.

Under his leadership, the state saw its first GARVEE Bond issuance worth $675 million, encompassing the DOTD's inaugural Construction Manager at Risk projects. Wilson was at the helm of the state's debut infrastructure public-private partnership (P3) and nearly accomplished a second $2.1 billion bridge P3 project in Lake Charles.

Historic Presidency and Academic Credentials

Wilson etched his name in history as the first African American President of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO), serving from 2021 to 2022. His academic laurels include a bachelor's degree in urban and regional planning from the University of Louisiana-Lafayette, a master's degree in public administration, and a doctoral degree in public policy from Southern University's Nelson Mandela School of Public Policy.

Sofia Berger, the U.S. Transportation and Infrastructure National Business Line Executive at WSP, applauded Wilson's leadership and innovative contributions to the transportation industry. She expressed confidence that his expertise and experience would be of immense value to WSP's clients and partners.