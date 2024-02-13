Federal Boulevard in Denver: Temporary Lane Closures for Sewer Line Maintenance

Navigating Federal Boulevard in Denver this week? Brace yourself for temporary lane closures and traffic pattern changes, all in the name of sewer line maintenance. Starting from just north of I-76, the affected area stretches between 58th Avenue and 61st Avenue.

The Sewer Line Maintenance Project: An Unavoidable Disruption

Beginning today, southbound lanes on Federal Boulevard will dwindle from three lanes to two, while northbound lanes will be entirely closed. Traffic will be rerouted to the southbound lanes, leaving just one lane available for northbound vehicles. This traffic configuration is set to remain in effect until Sunday, Feb. 18 at 7 a.m.

CompressionFit Technology: A Game Changer in Sewer Line Revitalization

Denver's sewer line maintenance project showcases the innovative use of CompressionFit technology, designed to line existing sewer mains and manholes, restoring and sealing them effectively. The technology has proven instrumental in the successful revitalization of 990 feet of sewer lines, achieved within a challenging three-week timeframe.

Balancing Infrastructure Needs with Commuter Convenience

While the temporary disruption may test the patience of Denver's commuters, the long-term benefits of this infrastructure project cannot be overlooked. By investing in the maintenance of sewer lines, Denver is not only addressing immediate concerns but also ensuring the sustainability and reliability of its infrastructure for the future.

As you navigate the temporary lane closures on Federal Boulevard this week, remember that this short-term inconvenience is paving the way for a more robust and reliable sewer system in Denver.