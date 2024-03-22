Fatal Kaohsiung Bus Crash: Driver's Shortcut Leads to Tragic Underpass Accident

Taipei, March 21 (CNA) - In a harrowing incident that has raised questions about road safety and driver responsibility, a bus driver's ill-fated attempt to navigate a scooter-only underpass in Kaohsiung resulted in one fatality and multiple injuries. The driver, now facing manslaughter charges, claimed he was trying to 'save time' when he directed the large vehicle into the clearly inadequate space.

The Incident Unfolds

On a seemingly routine return journey from Alishan, the decision by a 56-year-old bus driver, surnamed Teng, to take a shortcut through a scooter underpass led to catastrophic consequences. The underpass, situated on Shueiguan Road beneath National Freeway No. 1, was never meant for vehicles of the bus's size, resulting in the tragic accident that killed an 80-year-old passenger, identified only by his surname Chou, and left 14 others with varying degrees of injury. This decision not only resulted in loss of life but also sparked a broader conversation about the importance of adhering to road signage and regulations.

Driver's History and Vehicle Inspection

Further scrutiny into Teng's driving record revealed three prior traffic violations over the past six years, including negligence in observing surroundings, disregard for traffic signs, and illegal parking. These past infractions have led the public and authorities to question the adequacy of current measures to ensure driver compliance with traffic laws. Meanwhile, the tour bus, operated by Feng Mann Tour Bus Co., had passed its most recent inspection in October 2023, pointing towards human error rather than mechanical failure as the cause of the accident.

Response and Rectification

In the wake of the accident, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications has mandated Feng Mann Tour Bus Co. to address compensation for the injured passengers. Company representatives have visited hospitals, extending condolences and support to those affected. This tragedy has prompted a reevaluation of traffic enforcement and driver education, highlighting the critical need for stringent adherence to road safety rules to prevent such incidents in the future.

As the community mourns and the legal proceedings against Teng unfold, the incident serves as a grim reminder of the consequences of neglecting road safety protocols. It underscores the importance of respecting traffic designations, not just for one's own safety but for the well-being of all road users.