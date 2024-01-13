en English
Accidents

Fatal Bus Fire on Hyderabad-Bangalore Highway: One Life Claimed, Four Injured

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:51 am EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 3:18 am EST
Fatal Bus Fire on Hyderabad-Bangalore Highway: One Life Claimed, Four Injured

In the hushed pre-dawn hours of this Saturday, a scene of chilling tragedy played out on the Hyderabad-Bangalore national highway near Erravalli crossroads, Jogulamba Gadwal district. A privately-owned Volvo bus, on its routine journey from Hyderabad to Chittoor, met with a fatal accident. The bus, in a horrific turn of events, caught fire after overturning, leaving a trail of terror and destruction in its wake.

A Fatal Turn of Events

The bus, carrying 30 passengers, was upended in a catastrophic accident. While the majority of the passengers managed to escape the flaming wreck by breaking the bus windows, one woman was tragically trapped and succumbed to the inferno. Her inability to escape the bus has left a haunting question mark hanging over the incident, a stark reminder of the life that was lost so abruptly.

Quick Response and Aftermath

The local police, upon receiving the distress call, arrived promptly at the scene. They were able to extinguish the blazing fire with the aid of a fire tender, but not before the bus was reduced to a charred skeleton. Four other passengers, who suffered injuries in the accident, were rushed to nearby hospitals. Their condition is currently stable.

The Investigation Begins

Preliminary police investigations hint towards a possibility that the bus driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel, causing the bus to overturn and catch fire. A case has been registered, and a thorough investigation is now underway. This incident, a grim reminder of the dangers lurking on the roads, has once again spotlighted the importance of road safety measures and the need for their stringent enforcement.

As the authorities delve deeper into the incident, the burnt remains of the bus stand as a silent witness to the tragedy that unfolded, and the life that was lost. Our thoughts are with the victim’s family during this difficult time.

 

author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

