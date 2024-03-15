Expert Warns Against Reversing Speed Limit Changes, Predicts Rise in Road Fatalities

An international road safety expert has issued a stark warning that New Zealand's decision to reverse speed limit reductions could lead to an increase in road fatalities and serious injuries. The move comes as the country reevaluates its Road to Zero strategy, which aimed for a significant reduction in road deaths and injuries through safety measures and lower speed limits.

Advertisment

Road Safety Strategy Under Review

With the Road to Zero strategy under scrutiny for not achieving its targets fast enough, officials from the Ministry of Transport are in the process of crafting a new safety policy. Despite spending approximately $1.9 billion and installing 225 kilometers of median barriers, the road toll has seen a disturbing increase, underscoring the urgency for an effective strategy. Criticism has been directed at the previous government's approach, with some labeling it a mere marketing ploy, and calling for a more analytical, results-driven strategy from the new administration.

Impact of Speed Limit Adjustments

Advertisment

Historical data from Auckland, where 800 kilometers of road had their speed limits lowered in 2020, shows a 30 percent reduction in deaths on affected roads. This showcases the potential positive impact of such measures. However, proposals to revert to previous speed limits have sparked concerns among safety experts and the public alike. International experience, as noted by road safety expert Eric Howard, shows that reducing speed limits can significantly decrease injuries and fatalities among pedestrians and cyclists. Howard's insights are backed by his extensive experience in road safety management and consultancy across numerous countries.

Looking Forward: Government's New Safety Strategy

The New Zealand government is expected to release its new road safety strategy later in the year, which will include updates on speed limit regulations. Transport Minister Simeon Brown emphasizes that safety remains a critical concern, with plans to increase roadside drug and alcohol testing. As the nation awaits the new policy, the debate continues on the best measures to reduce the road toll, highlighting the importance of public engagement and accountability in shaping effective road safety strategies.