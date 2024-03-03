Ex-Prison Guard Turned Bus Driver Highlights Rising Assaults in Tweed Heads

In Tweed Heads, NSW, bus drivers, fed up with a spate of alleged assaults by a gang of youths, are contemplating industrial action. This comes after Kevin Kemp, a former prison guard who recently became a bus driver, reported experiencing more violence in his new role than during his nearly three-decade tenure in corrections. Transport for NSW's data indicates over 300 reported incidents of assault and offensive behavior on the state's bus network from July 2022 to June 2023.

Rising Tensions on Tweed Heads Buses

Drivers operating routes around the border town of Tweed Heads have faced alleged attacks by a group of youths, leading to discussions about possible industrial action by the union. The most serious of these incidents involved Kevin Kemp, who suffered a split lip after an alleged assault by a 14-year-old boy. Despite the presence of CCTV and external security employed by Kinetic, the bus operator, assaults have continued, highlighting the challenges drivers face daily.

Police and Community Response

NSW Police have responded to these incidents, including the recent assault on Kemp, and have charged individuals, including a 14-year-old boy. The local police and Kinetic are working together to ensure the safety of bus drivers and passengers. Despite these efforts, the continuous risk of assault has led to calls for more robust security measures, including full driver safety cabins and an increased police presence.

Union Calls for Action

The Transport Workers Union's Queensland political and campaigns manager, Joshua Millroy, has emphasized the ongoing risks bus drivers face. The union has successfully advocated for the installation of full driver safety cabins across the Gold Coast and Tweed. They continue to push for increased security services, police presence, and stricter penalties for offenders, aiming to protect drivers from antisocial behavior on buses.

As bus drivers in Tweed Heads, NSW, face an alarming rate of assaults, the community, police, and transport authorities are being called upon to take decisive action. The safety of public service workers and the passengers they serve remains a paramount concern, highlighting the need for a coordinated response to prevent further violence.