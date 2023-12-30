Eurostar Resumes Services Following Flood-Induced Disruption

The Eurostar, a pivotal transportation service linking London with Paris, Brussels, and Amsterdam, has announced the resumption of its train services effective Sunday after an abrupt cancellation on Saturday. The disruption was a result of severe weather conditions in the UK, leading to the flooding of a tunnel on Eurostar’s high-speed line near London. The fallout of this incident led to the cancellation of more than 40 services, affecting key cities such as Paris, Brussels, and Amsterdam.

Stranded Passengers and Busy Stations

Eurostar utilized social media platforms to notify its passengers about the resumption of services. However, it cautioned that the stations might be congested due to the backlog from Saturday’s disruption. The cancellation of services affected thousands of passengers, with each train having the capacity to accommodate 900 individuals. Southeastern Rail, also operating domestic services from St. Pancras, reported similar issues, working to remove water from tunnels near Ebbsfleet on England’s southeast coast.

Flooding and Weather Warnings

The disruption coincided with Storm Gerrit, prompting weather warnings for high winds, heavy rain, and snow in parts of Scotland. The flooded tunnel, believed to be the result of a burst pipe feeding the tunnel’s fire safety system, caused a significant disruption to the high-speed services. Eurostar has managed to bring the flooding under control, making at least one tunnel operational, but passengers should expect delays and crowded stations.

Recent Disruptions and Future Expectations

The timing of this disruption was unfortunate, coming just days after a halt in the Paris-to-London service due to a strike by Channel Tunnel workers prior to the Christmas weekend. This latest disruption marks the second major one in less than ten days, causing significant inconvenience to passengers already burdened with alternative and costly travel arrangements. However, with the resolution of the flooding issue and the resumption of services, Eurostar is hopeful for a smoother transition into the New Year.