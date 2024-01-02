en English
Europe

Eurostar Resumes Services Amidst Delays After New Year’s Flooding

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:43 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 2:47 am EST
Eurostar Resumes Services Amidst Delays After New Year’s Flooding

On Sunday, Eurostar, the high-speed train service connecting London with Paris, Brussels, and Amsterdam, resumed operations following a massive disruption due to unprecedented flooding. This incident led to the cancellation of all trains on Saturday, affecting an estimated 30,000 passengers during the New Year’s holiday period. The first train from London St Pancras International departed after 8:00 am on Sunday, after engineers managed to control the water in two tunnels in Kent, southern England.

Speed Restrictions Imposed Due to Flooding

While the situation improved with at least one tunnel becoming usable, Eurostar warned that speed limitations would be implemented, implying possible delays and congested stations. These measures were taken following the flooding on Friday night, which blocked the high-speed line, the cause of which remains undisclosed pending an ongoing investigation. This contradicts earlier suggestions that a burst pipe in the tunnel’s fire safety system was to blame.

Passengers Struggle Amidst Travel Chaos

Chaos ensued as passengers stranded across mainland Europe and at St Pancras grappled with challenges such as securing hotel rooms or making alternate travel arrangements. This inconvenience to travelers during such a pivotal time was acknowledged with an apology from Eurostar. The operator of the rail route, HS1, assured that the flooding was being resolved and the line would be fully operational.

Resumption of Services Amidst Uncertainty

Although services were resumed on Sunday, the uncertainty surrounding the second tunnel meant further disruption was a possibility. Passengers faced long queues to rebook tickets after a backlog of 36,000 people were unable to travel on Saturday. Despite this, some passengers were able to secure tickets for Sunday, with a French family referring to it as a New Year’s Eve ‘miracle’. As of now, Southeastern Railway and HS1 have confirmed that the full high-speed service is running as usual. However, domestic train routes are also facing cancellations due to staff shortages and severe weather, including a yellow weather warning for wind.

Europe Transportation Weather
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

