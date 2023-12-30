Eurostar Resumes Full Service After Flood-Induced Disruptions

After a period of mass cancellations due to flooding in railway tunnels located in southeastern England, Eurostar, the high-speed railway service, has announced the full resumption of its train services to Paris, Brussels, and Amsterdam starting Sunday. The disruptions, which caused significant inconvenience to travelers who rely on the cross-Channel train services for commuting and traveling between the UK and continental Europe, were necessitated by an unexpected flooding incident.

Eurostar Services Grounded by Flooding

Heavy rain and wind disrupted travel in the UK ahead of New Year’s Eve, causing Eurostar to cancel all train services out of London’s St Pancras International station. More than 40 services to and from Paris, Brussels, and Amsterdam were scrapped due to a flooded tunnel on its high-speed line near London. The flooding, which was caused by Storm Gerrit, led to the cancellation of at least 29 trains, and engineers had to work tirelessly to reduce the water levels in the tunnel.

Travelers Left Stranded

The disruption affected cross-Channel trains between London and Paris, Brussels, or Amsterdam, leaving thousands of passengers stranded at London’s St Pancras station. This marked the second major disruption in ten days, the previous one being a surprise strike by French workers on 21 December. Travelers faced frustration and disappointment, with many forced to cancel or delay holidays. Some passengers at St Pancras station were left stranded or forced to pay expensive rates for alternative travel options.

Eurostar Resumes Operations

Despite the continued disruption caused by Storm Gerrit, Eurostar has announced that it will resume all train services to London, Paris, Brussels, and Amsterdam on Sunday. However, Eurostar warned that Sunday could still see delays and crowded stations. The flooding in the Thames tunnel has been brought under control, but there may still be delays due to speed restrictions. Passengers who were stranded are entitled to compensation for hotel, meal, and transfer costs.