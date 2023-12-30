en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

Eurostar Resumes Full Service After Flood-Induced Disruptions

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 4:28 pm EST
Eurostar Resumes Full Service After Flood-Induced Disruptions

After a period of mass cancellations due to flooding in railway tunnels located in southeastern England, Eurostar, the high-speed railway service, has announced the full resumption of its train services to Paris, Brussels, and Amsterdam starting Sunday. The disruptions, which caused significant inconvenience to travelers who rely on the cross-Channel train services for commuting and traveling between the UK and continental Europe, were necessitated by an unexpected flooding incident.

Eurostar Services Grounded by Flooding

Heavy rain and wind disrupted travel in the UK ahead of New Year’s Eve, causing Eurostar to cancel all train services out of London’s St Pancras International station. More than 40 services to and from Paris, Brussels, and Amsterdam were scrapped due to a flooded tunnel on its high-speed line near London. The flooding, which was caused by Storm Gerrit, led to the cancellation of at least 29 trains, and engineers had to work tirelessly to reduce the water levels in the tunnel.

Travelers Left Stranded

The disruption affected cross-Channel trains between London and Paris, Brussels, or Amsterdam, leaving thousands of passengers stranded at London’s St Pancras station. This marked the second major disruption in ten days, the previous one being a surprise strike by French workers on 21 December. Travelers faced frustration and disappointment, with many forced to cancel or delay holidays. Some passengers at St Pancras station were left stranded or forced to pay expensive rates for alternative travel options.

Eurostar Resumes Operations

Despite the continued disruption caused by Storm Gerrit, Eurostar has announced that it will resume all train services to London, Paris, Brussels, and Amsterdam on Sunday. However, Eurostar warned that Sunday could still see delays and crowded stations. The flooding in the Thames tunnel has been brought under control, but there may still be delays due to speed restrictions. Passengers who were stranded are entitled to compensation for hotel, meal, and transfer costs.

0
Europe Transportation Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Eurostar to Resume Operations on Sunday Following Flood-Induced Disruptions

By Salman Khan

Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Shakes the Balkans: An Examination of Tectonic Activity and Preparedness

By Momen Zellmi

Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Hits Northwestern Balkan Region; Armenia Aids Earthquake-Stricken Turkey

By BNN Correspondents

Czech President Bypasses UNSC Meeting on Ukrainian Shelling: A Stand on Conflict

By Salman Khan

Massive Russian Missile and Drone Assault on Ukraine: Civilian Targets ...
@Europe · 45 mins
Massive Russian Missile and Drone Assault on Ukraine: Civilian Targets ...
heart comment 0
Channel Islands See Surge in Local Shopping During Festive Season

By BNN Correspondents

Channel Islands See Surge in Local Shopping During Festive Season
Unprecedented Flooding Disrupts Eurostar Services Amid Severe Weather Conditions

By Dil Bar Irshad

Unprecedented Flooding Disrupts Eurostar Services Amid Severe Weather Conditions
Year in Review: Channel Islands Experience an Eventful 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Year in Review: Channel Islands Experience an Eventful 2023
United Cup Kicks Off: Iga Swiatek Extends Winning Streak, Netherlands and China Emerge Victorious

By Salman Khan

United Cup Kicks Off: Iga Swiatek Extends Winning Streak, Netherlands and China Emerge Victorious
Latest Headlines
World News
A Speculative Overview of UK's Political Landscape: General Election Looming in 2024?
8 seconds
A Speculative Overview of UK's Political Landscape: General Election Looming in 2024?
Navigating Infection Control in Jordan's Hospitals: Challenges and Solutions
1 min
Navigating Infection Control in Jordan's Hospitals: Challenges and Solutions
Ozempic: A Diabetes Drug in the Spotlight for Off-Label Weight Loss
1 min
Ozempic: A Diabetes Drug in the Spotlight for Off-Label Weight Loss
Urgent Call to Halt Government Funding to Inter Faith Network Amid Controversy
2 mins
Urgent Call to Halt Government Funding to Inter Faith Network Amid Controversy
London Knights Triumph Over Sarnia Sting Amid Controversy - McCue Suspended
2 mins
London Knights Triumph Over Sarnia Sting Amid Controversy - McCue Suspended
JD McDonagh's Absence from WWE Event Spotlights Travel Paperwork Challenges
2 mins
JD McDonagh's Absence from WWE Event Spotlights Travel Paperwork Challenges
Frankie Montas's Pivotal Performance in Yankees-Blue Jays Showdown
2 mins
Frankie Montas's Pivotal Performance in Yankees-Blue Jays Showdown
Unravelling the Mystery of Atraumatic Fractures in Multi-Morbid Older Adults: A Study
2 mins
Unravelling the Mystery of Atraumatic Fractures in Multi-Morbid Older Adults: A Study
Rising Cases of Gaming Addiction in UK Children: A Call for Action
3 mins
Rising Cases of Gaming Addiction in UK Children: A Call for Action
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
3 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
4 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
6 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
7 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
9 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
9 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
9 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
9 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
9 hours
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app