Eurostar Disruptions: Unprecedented Flooding Strands Thousands Amid Holiday Season

On Saturday, Eurostar, the high-speed train service connecting London with key European cities, faced significant disruptions due to unprecedented flooding in two tunnels under the River Thames. The flooding incident led to the cancellation of all Eurostar trains from London, leaving hundreds of travelers stranded at London’s St. Pancras International station and Paris’s Gare du Nord station. At least 29 trains were canceled, and no services were expected to run for the rest of the day. The disruption came amidst rough weather conditions brought on by Storm Gerrit, which has been hitting the U.K. with strong winds and heavy rain.

Impact on Festive Travel Plans

The disruption affected a crucial period of post-festive season travel and New Year’s Eve preparations. The cancellations impacted over 30,000 people, leaving travelers stranded and ruining holiday plans for some. The train service was also previously disrupted before Christmas due to a strike by staff at Eurotunnel, further compounding the inconvenience for travelers.

Cause and Consequences of the Flooding

Engineers reported that water levels were decreasing, but they described the volume of water in the tunnel as ‘unprecedented.’ The flooding was caused by a burst pipe feeding the tunnel’s fire safety system. While Southeastern railway services were also affected, and delays and cancellations were expected on some other domestic routes, Eurostar announced that train services would resume on Sunday after one tunnel became usable.

Weather Warnings and Further Disruptions

Further travel disruptions were anticipated during the year’s final weekend as more stormy weather was expected, with gusts of up to 80 kilometers per hour predicted. The Met Office, U.K.’s weather forecaster, advised the public of the continued adverse weather conditions that could affect London and southern England. More than 200 flood warnings and alerts have been issued by the Environment Agency as parts of the UK prepare to be hit by more rain.