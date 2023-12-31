Eurostar Cancels All London Train Services Due to ‘Unprecedented’ Flooding

On a bustling Saturday, Eurostar was compelled to halt all its London-bound train services, thanks to the unprecedented flooding in two tunnels under the River Thames. This unexpected event led to widespread travel disruptions across southern England, leaving hundreds of travelers stranded at major stations like St. Pancras International in London and Paris’s Gare du Nord. A total of 29 trains were canceled, and no additional services were anticipated to run for the rest of the day.

The Unprecedented Flooding

Engineers on the site reported that the water levels in the tunnels were beginning to recede. They described the volume of water as ‘unprecedented’, thus indicating the severity of the incident. The flooding was attributed to the wrath of Storm Gerrit, which brought along strong winds and heavy rain to the UK throughout the festive period, causing wide-ranging weather-related travel issues.

Eurostar’s Response

In response, Eurostar extended its apologies for the inconvenience, acknowledging the significance of travel during the end of the festive season. The disruption threw a spanner in the works for many travelers’ plans, including those who intended to celebrate New Year’s Eve. This wasn’t the first disruption for Eurostar, as the services had previously been disrupted just before Christmas due to a strike by Eurotunnel staff.

Looking Ahead

With the forecast predicting more adverse weather, including high winds and rain with gusts up to 50 miles per hour, further travel disturbances are expected. However, Eurostar announced it would resume full service on Sunday, following the incident. This news comes as a respite for affected passengers, many of whom are eager to return back to their normal lives.