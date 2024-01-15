en English
Europe

European Parliament Contemplates New Directive on Driving Licences

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:59 am EST
In a significant move towards ensuring safer roads across the continent, the European Parliament is contemplating a new directive on driving licences. This proposed legislation is set to replace Directive 2006/126/EC and Commission Regulation EU No 383/2012. The directive comes as part of a comprehensive road safety package, launched in March 2023, encompassing legislation on driving disqualifications and the cross-border exchange of data on traffic offenses.

Objectives of the Proposed Directive

The primary objective of the proposed directive is to enhance road safety, facilitate the free movement of drivers across the European Union, and address the contemporary challenges of sustainability and digital transition in road transport. The directive is expected to bring amendments to rules on driver training, testing, probationary periods, and medical procedures.

Notably, it will also address the issue of language barriers in driving tests and the expiration of driving privileges due to residence changes within the EU. The broader goal of the proposal is to reduce road accidents and reinforce the EU’s Vision Zero objective, striving for zero fatalities on the road by 2050.

Key Suggestions

Key suggestions put forward include the introduction of a points-based licence system across the EU, the implementation of speed limits according to licence category, and the creation of a new licence category for heavier vehicles. The proposal also contemplates changes to the minimum age for certain licence types.

Opposition to Self-Assessment

In a notable stand against self-assessment of driver fitness, the rapporteur advocates for compulsory medical examinations for drivers. This stance underscores the importance of ensuring that drivers are physically and mentally capable of handling the responsibilities that come with driving.

The provisional agreement arrived at by the Parliament and Council on new rules aims at reducing road transport emissions for various vehicles, including passenger cars, vans, buses, trucks, and trailers. This move aligns with the EU’s efforts towards creating safer, more sustainable, and intelligent transport systems through new legislation, bringing member states under one umbrella for a unified transport system.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

