Etihad and Travelport Extend Partnership for NDC Content Integration

Etihad Airways has renewed its alliance with Travelport, a leading travel technology firm, in a multi-year agreement. The enhanced collaboration aims to integrate New Distribution Capability (NDC) content, promising improved global travel network access via the Travelport+ platform. However, the specifics of when this integration will be fully implemented remain undisclosed by Travelport.

Advertisment

Enhanced Collaboration for Comprehensive Access

Under the new agreement, agencies linked to Travelport will be able to access NDC content once the full solution, including both content and servicing, is fully operational. This advancement promises a broader variety of choices to travel agencies and worldwide passengers. The extended partnership underscores the continuous effort to augment the distribution of travel options and services via state-of-the-art technology, thereby facilitating a smoother experience for travel agencies and, ultimately, travelers.

Arik De on the Significance of the Deal

Advertisment

Arik De, the Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer at Etihad, accentuates the significance of the deal. He underscores that the renewed partnership will ascertain agency partners' access to a comprehensive range of Etihad's fares, content, and upcoming products and services. Etihad Airways will also continue to be a vital participant in Travelport’s content enhancement, branding initiatives, digital marketing, and sponsored flights programs.

Implications for the Future of Travel

The Etihad-Travelport partnership extension marks a significant step forward in the digitization and modernization of the travel industry. The integration of NDC content into Travelport's platform indicates a shared commitment to leveraging advanced technology to streamline travel services and enhance customer experience. As the industry continues to evolve, the strategic alliance between Etihad and Travelport is expected to drive further innovation and growth.