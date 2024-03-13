England Bus Passenger Survey 2023: Satisfaction Varies Widely Across Regions

England's bus passengers have voiced their concerns in a comprehensive survey conducted by Transport Focus, revealing a stark contrast in satisfaction levels across various local authorities. With 35,000 bus journeys rated last year, the survey aimed to gauge passenger satisfaction and identified significant disparities, with the East Riding of Yorkshire and Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole leading at 90% satisfaction, while West Yorkshire languished at 73%. Issues such as punctuality and waiting times were among the chief grievances, highlighting a pressing need for improvements in bus services.

Spotlight on Service Inconsistencies

Despite an average satisfaction rate of 80%, the survey underscored the uneven quality of bus services across England. Regions like Tees Valley, Durham, and the West Midlands also reported lower satisfaction scores, pointing toward a broader issue of service reliability and accessibility. In West Yorkshire, passengers expressed frustration over buses being 'constantly late or missing,' directly impacting their daily schedules for work and education.

Responses and Reforms

In reaction to the survey's findings, West Yorkshire's Mayor Tracey Brabin described the current state of bus services as 'hopeless,' despite ongoing efforts and investment to enhance bus travel. The introduction of the National Bus Strategy, dubbed 'Bus Back Better,' and the allocation of significant funding aimed at transforming bus services seems yet to meet passenger expectations in certain areas. Efforts include building bus priority lanes and increasing the number of bus drivers through recruitment and training programs.

Looking Forward

The survey not only serves as a crucial benchmark for assessing passenger satisfaction but also as a call to action for government bodies, bus operators, and local authorities to collaborate more effectively. As congestion continues to challenge the reliability and efficiency of bus services, the collective goal remains to fulfill the promises of the National Bus Strategy, aiming for improvements in reliability, journey times, and value for money for passengers. The path forward requires a concerted effort to address these disparities and ensure that bus services can meet and exceed passenger expectations across all regions.