Edinburgh City Council Considers Traffic Ban for Sustainable Future

In a decisive move towards a sustainable future, Edinburgh City Council is considering a traffic ban on several central arteries, including North and South Bridges, the Canongate, and the Cowgate. The proposal, part of the 'Our Future Streets' initiative, aims to reduce car usage and tackle the pressing issues of congestion, air pollution, and carbon emissions.

Our Future Streets: A Vision for Sustainable Transport

The 'Our Future Streets' strategy is a comprehensive approach to reallocating road space, promoting sustainable and safe transportation options for Edinburgh's residents and visitors. The plan includes a bold goal: to reduce car kilometers traveled by 30% by 2030. This prioritization of walking, cycling, public transport, and placemaking is a clear sign of the city's commitment to environmental responsibility and public health.

Experimental Closure and Strategic Improvements

To test the waters, an experimental closure of the Cowgate to through traffic is scheduled for later this year. This test run, along with strategic improvements in neighborhoods through the 'Liveable Neighbourhood' initiatives, will provide valuable insights into the practical impact of these measures.

Tram Extensions and the Royal Mile

Additional facets of the plan include closing the lower part of the Royal Mile to traffic, except for local access, and introducing a new tram line from Granton to the BioQuarter. The potential for further extensions underscores the council's commitment to enhancing public transport infrastructure.

Councillor Scott Arthur emphasized the need for such bold action, stating, 'We need to be brave to support non-car owners and to meet our net zero 2030 goals.' The council looks to learn from other progressive cities worldwide and has committed to listen to residents and businesses as they implement these changes in a decisive manner.