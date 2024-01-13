en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

Edinburgh Train Services Disrupted by Multiple Breakdowns

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:34 am EST
Edinburgh Train Services Disrupted by Multiple Breakdowns

Travelers in Edinburgh encountered unexpected disruptions on Saturday, January 13, as a series of broken-down trains led to delays and cancellations. The initial alert was raised around 11:30 am, with the disruption predicted to last until approximately 1 pm. The problem originated from a train breakdown between Edinburgh and North Berwick/Berwick-upon-Tweed, causing LNER to announce changes in train schedules with possible delays of up to 30 minutes.

A Cascade of Train Breakdowns

Adding to the inconvenience, ScotRail warned passengers in East Lothian of another train failure, this time obstructing the track between Musselburgh and Wallyford. This failure, too, had repercussions for journeys to and from Edinburgh, North Berwick, and Dunbar. Passengers were informed of likely disruptions and cancellations until 1 pm as the driver sought technical advice to resolve the situation.

Further Disruptions Announced

Simultaneously, ScotRail announced a ‘significant disruption’ to services due to Network Rail engineering works scheduled for January 29 until February 1. These works could affect passengers across the Highlands seeking connections to the south. While most of the disruption will be localized in the Central Belt, several services will be cancelled or re-routed, leading to extended journey times. Among the most impacted will be the Inverness to Edinburgh ScotRail services, which will now run via Fife and bypass Stirling. Meanwhile, buses will replace trains on LNER services between Edinburgh, Stirling, and Inverness due to safety-critical engineering works by Network Rail on the main Edinburgh-Glasgow railway line.

Implications for Passengers

These disruptions will not only lead to longer journey times but also limit the availability of direct routes between Edinburgh and Glasgow, adding strain on the limited additional capacity. In light of the upgrades to signalling on the East Coast Mainline, there will be no rail service to or from London King’s Cross this weekend. LNER services will begin and end at Grantham, with rail replacement coaches bridging the gap between Grantham and Corby or Kettering. Furthermore, engineering work between Dundee and Aberdeen is set to impact journeys and lead to an amended timetable. Amid these widespread disruptions, passengers may be entitled to compensation for the delays.

0
Europe Transportation
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Europe

See more
7 mins ago
A New Era for the Danish Monarchy: Crown Prince Frederik and Princess Mary to Ascend the Throne
In an enlightening turn of events, Queen Margrethe of Denmark is poised to abdicate her throne after a reign of 52 remarkable years. This transition paves the way for Crown Prince Frederik and Princess Mary to ascend to the throne, cementing their status as the new King and Queen of Denmark. The royal transformation is
A New Era for the Danish Monarchy: Crown Prince Frederik and Princess Mary to Ascend the Throne
EU Approves Disability Card Directive: A Significant Stride Towards Equality
1 hour ago
EU Approves Disability Card Directive: A Significant Stride Towards Equality
Oversized St. Julian's Structure Faces Sanctioning Despite Revoked Permit
2 hours ago
Oversized St. Julian's Structure Faces Sanctioning Despite Revoked Permit
Europe Faces Defense Challenges Amidst US Security Role Shift
43 mins ago
Europe Faces Defense Challenges Amidst US Security Role Shift
Jersey's Postal Services Poised for Major Revamp, Indicates JCRA
46 mins ago
Jersey's Postal Services Poised for Major Revamp, Indicates JCRA
RuPaul's DragCon: A Celebration of Drag Culture in London
57 mins ago
RuPaul's DragCon: A Celebration of Drag Culture in London
Latest Headlines
World News
Morgantown Triumphs Over University in High-Energy Basketball Game
25 seconds
Morgantown Triumphs Over University in High-Energy Basketball Game
Uganda's Anti-Corruption Crusade: 22 Charged for Land Fraud, Ex-Kenyan Minister Held for Gold Smuggling
38 seconds
Uganda's Anti-Corruption Crusade: 22 Charged for Land Fraud, Ex-Kenyan Minister Held for Gold Smuggling
Exercise & Mental Health: A Therapeutic Alliance, Not a Cure-all
46 seconds
Exercise & Mental Health: A Therapeutic Alliance, Not a Cure-all
Ghana's Odomna Family Seeks Closure Over Decade-Old Presidential Mystery
55 seconds
Ghana's Odomna Family Seeks Closure Over Decade-Old Presidential Mystery
Cricket South Africa's Decision to Strip David Teeger of Captaincy Sparks Global Outrage
1 min
Cricket South Africa's Decision to Strip David Teeger of Captaincy Sparks Global Outrage
Navigating Democracy: The Impact of Biden and Trump on U.S. Governance
1 min
Navigating Democracy: The Impact of Biden and Trump on U.S. Governance
National Booch Day 2024: A Toast to the Rich History and Health Benefits of Kombucha Tea
1 min
National Booch Day 2024: A Toast to the Rich History and Health Benefits of Kombucha Tea
Jo-Anne Brandrick: A Journey from Grief to Health
2 mins
Jo-Anne Brandrick: A Journey from Grief to Health
FC Bengaluru United: High Hopes for I-League Qualification
2 mins
FC Bengaluru United: High Hopes for I-League Qualification
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
33 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
53 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
5 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
6 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app