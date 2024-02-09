E-hailing Driver's Harrowing Encounter: Hijacked and Stabbed in KwaZulu-Natal

In the heart of Mawothi, KwaZulu-Natal, an e-hailing driver's afternoon shift took a perilous turn on Thursday. The driver, whose identity remains undisclosed, was violently hijacked and stabbed after picking up a passenger from Whitehouse in Phoenix.

The Unfolding Ordeal

The harrowing incident began when the driver, behind the wheel of a black VW Polo, transported the passenger to a primary school in Mawothi. Upon reaching the destination, the situation swiftly escalated. Four men entered the vehicle, issuing demands for valuables and instructing the driver to navigate to a secluded road.

When the driver courageously resisted their commands, a scuffle ensued. In the heat of the altercation, the driver sustained a stab wound to his right hand. Despite his injury, the assailants proceeded to eject him from the vehicle and disappear into the labyrinth of Mawothi's streets.

A Swift Response

"Help! I've been hijacked!" The driver's desperate plea echoed through the air, reaching the ears of a compassionate bystander. In a crucial moment, the samaritan contacted Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA), setting into motion a rapid response operation.

RUSA swiftly arrived at the scene, where they found the driver injured and in shock on the side of the road. The unit's swift intervention provided a glimmer of hope amidst the chaos.

Recovery and Arrest

Fueled by determination, RUSA officers embarked on a relentless search for the hijacked vehicle. Their efforts paid off when they discovered the abandoned VW Polo nearby in KwaMashu.

Upon inspection, it was revealed that the assailants had made off with the vehicle's front bumper, battery, and a sum of R1000. The driver's cellphone was also among the stolen items.

As the investigation continues, RUSA remains steadfast in their pursuit of justice for the victim. The arrest of the suspect has marked a significant step forward in the case, offering a semblance of solace to the e-hailing driver whose day took a tragic turn.

In the wake of this distressing event, the story serves as a poignant reminder of the dangers that e-hailing drivers face daily. As the world grapples with the complexities of modern transportation, we are left to ponder the delicate balance between convenience and safety.