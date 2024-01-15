en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Transportation

Durban’s Subway Reopens Partially: A Testament to Resilience Amidst Deadly Floods

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:05 am EST
Durban’s Subway Reopens Partially: A Testament to Resilience Amidst Deadly Floods

In the heart of LaLucia, Durban, the familiar hum of traffic is gradually returning. A subway under the M4 highway, silenced by the savage floods on a fateful Saturday night, has partially reopened, signalling a slow yet determined march towards normalcy. The flooding, a deadly deluge that claimed five lives and left two people missing, resulted in significant silt accumulation, blocking the pathway that once bustled with life.

From Deluge to Bulldozers: Clearing the Aftermath

The scale of the flood’s impact was starkly evident in the height of the cleared silt. Mountains of mud and debris, bulldozed to clear a path for vehicles, rose to the height of a car’s roof, a grim testament to the fury of the floods. The sight of bulldozers, scraping away the remnants of the deluge, underlines the magnitude of the disaster and the daunting task of restoration that lies ahead.

Municipal Workers: The Unsung Heroes

As the city grapples with the aftermath, municipal workers have emerged as the unsung heroes, tirelessly working to restore full functionality to the affected area. In the face of power outages, water shortages, and the looming threat of further damage, these workers are engaged in relentless cleanup operations, clearing debris, and ensuring the safe passage of vehicles.

Resilience Amidst Ruin: The Road to Recovery

The partial reopening of the subway is more than just a traffic update; it’s a testament to the resilience of Durban’s residents and the swift response of local authorities. Amidst the ruin, the city is demonstrating an unwavering commitment to mitigating the flood’s impact on transportation and daily life. As the subway echoes once again with the sound of passing vehicles, it serves as a reminder that even in the face of devastating floods, the city’s pulse continues to beat, unyielding and resilient.

0
Transportation Weather
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Transportation

See more
2 mins ago
Peru Initiates Bidding for Major Shipyard Construction, Sets Sights on Boosting Pacific Trade
Peru, with a vision of boosting Pacific trade across Latin America, has set the wheels in motion for expanding its maritime infrastructure. The country has started a bidding process for the construction of a significant shipyard adjacent to the Callao port. The project has garnered the attention of nine foreign companies, predominantly from Europe and
Peru Initiates Bidding for Major Shipyard Construction, Sets Sights on Boosting Pacific Trade
Tanzania's Dar es Salaam Port on Track to Surpass Government's Cargo Handling Target
25 mins ago
Tanzania's Dar es Salaam Port on Track to Surpass Government's Cargo Handling Target
Amey South-West Trunk Roads Revives Gritter-Naming Appeal for Winter 2023/2024
27 mins ago
Amey South-West Trunk Roads Revives Gritter-Naming Appeal for Winter 2023/2024
Aena's Airports Soar to Record Passenger Traffic, Surpassing Pre-Pandemic Levels
7 mins ago
Aena's Airports Soar to Record Passenger Traffic, Surpassing Pre-Pandemic Levels
Mayor Büyükkılıç Unveils Plan for New Bus Terminal in Kayseri
10 mins ago
Mayor Büyükkılıç Unveils Plan for New Bus Terminal in Kayseri
Road Closures on Provincial Highways to Disrupt Traffic in Toronto
25 mins ago
Road Closures on Provincial Highways to Disrupt Traffic in Toronto
Latest Headlines
World News
Nigeria's Political Stability Preserved: Supreme Court Upholds Governor Matawalle's Victory
10 seconds
Nigeria's Political Stability Preserved: Supreme Court Upholds Governor Matawalle's Victory
Afghanistan and Pakistan Unite to Combat Infectious Diseases
12 seconds
Afghanistan and Pakistan Unite to Combat Infectious Diseases
Obong Victor Attah Advocates for True Federalism in Nigeria: A Necessary Condition for Progress
15 seconds
Obong Victor Attah Advocates for True Federalism in Nigeria: A Necessary Condition for Progress
Busisiwe Mkhwebane's Legal Battle for Pension Sparks National Discourse
26 seconds
Busisiwe Mkhwebane's Legal Battle for Pension Sparks National Discourse
K League 1: A New Kick-Off, A Renewed Passion for Football in South Korea
29 seconds
K League 1: A New Kick-Off, A Renewed Passion for Football in South Korea
Election 2024 Update: ECP Greenlights Printing of 250 Million Watermarked Ballot Papers for Enhanced Security
37 seconds
Election 2024 Update: ECP Greenlights Printing of 250 Million Watermarked Ballot Papers for Enhanced Security
ActionSA Announces Nominee for Tshwane Deputy Executive Mayor
44 seconds
ActionSA Announces Nominee for Tshwane Deputy Executive Mayor
Victorian Taxpayers Bankroll Tennis Australia with $100 Million: Uncovering Transparency and Accountability
49 seconds
Victorian Taxpayers Bankroll Tennis Australia with $100 Million: Uncovering Transparency and Accountability
North Korea's Foreign Minister Visits Russia: An Attempt to Strengthen Military Alliances Amid Global Isolation
52 seconds
North Korea's Foreign Minister Visits Russia: An Attempt to Strengthen Military Alliances Amid Global Isolation
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
2 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
26 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
55 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app