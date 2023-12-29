DSWD Introduces Relief Aid for Jeepney Drivers Amidst Public Transport Changes

In a bid to provide immediate and temporary relief to jeepney drivers facing financial difficulties, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has launched a one-time financial assistance program. The initiative is designed to meet the basic needs of drivers who may encounter financial crises due to recent changes in the public transportation landscape. The DSWD acknowledges that while this financial aid provides short-term relief, there is an urgent need for the establishment of a more sustainable livelihood program. Such an initiative would be critical in assisting jeepney drivers to cope with the impending loss of their jobs and ensuring their long-term fiscal stability.

LTFRB Issues New Guidelines

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has issued new guidelines, allowing unconsolidated public utility vehicles (PUV) or commuter jeepneys to continue operations until January 31, 2024. The move aligns with the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP), which requires operators to consolidate individual franchises under cooperatives or corporations. This strategy is expected to facilitate the acquisition of new, environmentally friendly transport vehicles.

Supreme Court Intervenes

The Supreme Court has directed the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the LTFRB to justify the constitutionality of various administrative directives related to the phaseout of jeepneys as part of the PUVMP. Public utility jeepney (PUJ) operators and transport groups, led by PISTON, have filed a petition against these directives. The petition argues that they infringe on constitutional freedoms and could have a detrimental impact on the livelihood of drivers and operators, as well as commuters.

LTFRB’s Extension and Consolidation

The LTFRB has permitted unconsolidated public utility vehicles (PUVs) to continue to ply select routes for a month after the December 31 deadline. Following the consolidation, the LTFRB issued memorandum circular 2023-052 on December 22 to ensure an adequate supply of public transport on affected routes. Data from the LTFRB indicates that around 70,000 PUVs have not consolidated and could face revocation of their provisional authority or certificate of public convenience on January 1.

These developments underscore the government’s awareness of the challenges faced by public transportation workers and its commitment to supporting them through immediate aid and the development of long-term solutions.