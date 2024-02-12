DPWH Completes P34M Rehabilitation of Calapan South Road in Oriental Mindoro

A significant milestone has been achieved in Oriental Mindoro, as the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) announces the completion of the rehabilitation and improvement of the Calapan South Road Jct.—Minas Road. With a P34 million investment, the deteriorating conditions of the 1.4-kilometer road segment have been addressed, providing a more reliable and efficient route for commuters.

Revolutionizing a Crucial Route

The DPWH's timely intervention has brought about a much-needed transformation to the Calapan South Road, with the project encompassing the replacement of damaged paved roads, the construction of road shoulders, and the application of reflectorized thermoplastic pavement markings. This rehabilitation has not only improved the overall quality of the road but has also enhanced its safety features for the benefit of all road users.

Time Savings and Convenience

One of the most notable advantages of the improved road is the reduction in travel time. What used to be a 20-minute journey will now take just 10 minutes, thanks to the DPWH's efforts. This time saving will not only benefit individual commuters but will also contribute to the efficiency of transportation and logistics in the area.

Regular Maintenance: The Key to Safe Roads

According to DPWH officials, regular road maintenance is essential for ensuring the safety and convenience of road users. The completion of the Calapan South Road project underscores this commitment to providing well-maintained roads for the public. By consistently investing in infrastructure and prioritizing the needs of its citizens, the DPWH is helping to create a safer and more connected community in Oriental Mindoro and beyond.

As the Calapan South Road reopens following its rehabilitation, the DPWH's dedication to improving the nation's infrastructure is evident. With each successful project, the department moves one step closer to realizing a more efficient and accessible transport network for all Filipinos. Today, February 12, 2024, marks another achievement in this ongoing mission.

