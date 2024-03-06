Dover's A20 Closure This Weekend for Eastern Docks Roundabout Safety Improvements

This weekend, Dover will see the temporary closure of a crucial stretch of the A20 as Highways workers undertake significant safety improvements at the Eastern Docks roundabout. Key areas where the A2 meets the A20 will be resurfaced, affecting local and through traffic.

Understanding the Closure and Diversion Plans

The coastbound A20 between A256 Woolcomber Street and the Eastern Docks Roundabout, along with the northern section of the roundabout, will be inaccessible from 8pm to 6am on both Saturday and Sunday. Authorities have arranged for traffic to be rerouted via the A256 and A2, ensuring minimal disruption. Special instructions have been provided for accessing Marine Parade, East Cliff, and Athol Terrace, directing drivers to the closure point at Woolcomber Street junction for guidance.

Additional Closure Details and Access to the Port

Moreover, the southern side of the Eastern Docks roundabout will also face closure on the same dates, with a planned diversion route via the A2, A256, and A20. Importantly, access to the Port will remain open, alleviating concerns for those worried about potential impacts on travel and commerce. National Highways has emphasized that the timing of these works is weather-dependent, with adverse conditions like heavy rain or wind potentially delaying progress.

Implications for Local and Through Traffic

The temporary closure of this busy route is a critical step towards enhancing safety at the Eastern Docks roundabout, a known bottleneck for both local and international traffic. While the weekend disruptions may pose temporary inconveniences, the long-term benefits of improved road safety and smoother traffic flow are substantial. Community members and travelers are encouraged to plan their routes in advance and stay informed on any updates regarding the construction work and weather-related changes.