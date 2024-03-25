DOTr Plans to Remove Chairs in NAIA Terminal 3 Arrival Hall to Mitigate Congestion

In an effort to alleviate congestion at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3, Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista announced a plan to remove some chairs from the arrival hall. The move comes as a response to the significant increase in passenger traffic observed during the Holy Week, with over 134,000 passengers reported on Palm Sunday alone. Bautista's strategy aims to discourage non-passengers from loitering in the area, potentially reducing the risk of scams targeting arriving travelers.

Addressing Overcrowding and Security Concerns

During his inspection of NAIA 3, Bautista observed that many individuals occupying seats in the arrival hall were not passengers or there to pick up passengers, but rather waiting idly, posing a potential security risk. To combat this issue and ensure a smoother flow of arriving passengers, Bautista suggests that large welcoming parties for arriving travelers be avoided. He recommends that families wait at home instead of crowding the airport, which could also alleviate congestion in the parking area. This measure is part of a broader effort to enhance the overall travel experience at NAIA, especially during peak travel times.

Improving Passenger Experience

Bautista expressed satisfaction with the current processes at NAIA, noting that the situation has been manageable despite the high traffic volumes. He also touched on the topic of pest control, reassuring the public that the issue has been addressed with daily pest control measures. The Secretary's comments highlight the administration's commitment to maintaining a clean and safe environment for travelers. In addition to infrastructure adjustments, passengers are reminded of regulations regarding items like power banks, ensuring they are informed about what they can bring on flights.

Preparations for the Holy Week Rush

The adjustments at NAIA Terminal 3 are part of a larger strategy to prepare for the expected influx of over 1 million passengers during the Holy Week. Officials from the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) have been closely monitoring various aspects of the airport's operations, from check-in counters to boarding gates, to ensure that travelers have a seamless experience. With a 15 percent increase in passenger volume compared to the previous year, these measures are crucial for managing congestion and maintaining a high level of service.

As the Holy Week approaches, the efforts by DOTr and MIAA officials underscore their commitment to addressing the challenges of managing one of the country's busiest airports. By implementing strategic adjustments and focusing on passenger safety and convenience, they aim to ensure that NAIA remains a welcoming gateway for both local and international travelers.