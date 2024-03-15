Discrepancy in Accident Reports Stirs Controversy on Dau Giay - Phan Thiet Expressway

The Dau Giay - Phan Thiet Expressway, a critical link between HCMC, Dong Nai, and Binh Thuan, has been the subject of a dispute between its operator, Vietnam Expressway Services Engineering JSC, and the traffic safety patrol team over the accuracy of reported accident statistics. While the operator reported nearly 100 accidents, resulting in seven deaths and 400 damaged vehicles in 10 months, the patrol team criticized the inclusion of non-accident incidents like vehicle breakdowns and flat tires in the count.

Dispute Over Accident Data

According to a report by the expressway's management unit, the route witnessed nearly 100 accidents since its inauguration. However, Lieutenant Colonel Hoang Xuan An, leader of the patrol team, contested these figures, arguing that many reported incidents do not qualify as accidents under the official definition. This discrepancy raises questions about the expressway's safety and the accuracy of traffic data reporting.

Challenges in Accident Reporting

Nguyen Thi Hoai Phong, the operator’s deputy director, explained that the difference in reported accidents arises because not all incidents require police intervention. With no cameras installed on the expressway, Phong admitted that the accident statistics were approximate, suggesting that the actual number of accidents might be higher. This situation underscores the difficulties in accurately reporting and managing traffic incidents on newly constructed expressways.

Implications for Road Safety

The debate over the number of accidents on the Dau Giay - Phan Thiet Expressway highlights the broader challenges of ensuring road safety and accurate incident reporting on Vietnam's expressways. As discussions continue between the expressway operator and the patrol team, the focus remains on improving driver awareness and implementing more effective measures to prevent future accidents.

Ultimately, this controversy sheds light on the vital importance of clear communication and precise definitions in traffic accident reporting. Ensuring the safety of motorists depends on the ability of infrastructure operators and safety personnel to collaborate effectively, a goal that is currently being put to the test on the Dau Giay - Phan Thiet Expressway.