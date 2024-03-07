Devon's 'Pothole Season' Blamed for Twin Motorcycle Crashes Amid Severe Weather Conditions

Following a severe spell of weather in Devon, two motorcyclists have fortunately recovered from their crashes, attributed to the perilous state of the county's roads, exacerbated by extreme weather fluctuations. Ivybridge and Rural Police have highlighted the role of recent heavy rainfall followed by freezing temperatures in deteriorating road conditions, leading to the accidents on Wednesday, March 6, which were specifically linked to the road's poor condition, not rider error.

Advertisment

Weather Woes Lead to Roadway Risks

Devon's roads have become a hazardous landscape for motorists, particularly after the county experienced double its usual rainfall in February, succeeded by a sharp temperature drop early this month. This combination is notorious for causing potholes, a predicament worsened during what is colloquially known as 'pothole season.' Local law enforcement's communication underscores the accidents as a stark reminder of the dangers lurking on the suffering roads, urging drivers to exercise caution and maintain their vehicles in good condition to navigate these risks safely.

Responding to the Crisis

Advertisment

In response to the rising number of accidents, including those not limited to the two motorcycle incidents, there's a call for increased awareness and preparedness among drivers, especially under adverse weather conditions. The RAC's recent statistics showing a significant year-on-year increase in pothole-related callouts underline the nationwide challenge of road maintenance. Local governments, struggling with budget constraints, face an uphill battle in keeping roads safe, a situation the RAC fears will deteriorate with the colder months ahead.

Looking Towards Long-Term Solutions

There is a silver lining, with the government committing an additional £8.3 billion to local councils for road maintenance over the next 11 years. This funding is a step in the right direction, offering hope for a more sustainable approach to road upkeep. The RAC advocates for comprehensive resurfacing of the most damaged roads and preventive measures during milder weather to avoid the cycle of damage and repair. This strategy, aimed at elevating the standard of road maintenance, promises a safer future for all road users, mitigating the risks associated with pothole season and beyond.