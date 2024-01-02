en English
Delhi Traffic Police’s Crackdown on Drunk Driving Yields 2,129 Challans

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:26 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 1:13 am EST
Delhi Traffic Police's Crackdown on Drunk Driving Yields 2,129 Challans

In a determined and comprehensive crackdown, the Delhi Traffic Police issued a staggering 2,129 challans for drunk driving between December 16 and December 31, 2023. The enforcement drive, which specifically targeted alcohol-impaired driving, witnessed a peak on December 31, with 360 cases, and in the early hours of January 1, 2024, with 495 instances reported.

Tackling Traffic Violations

On New Year’s Eve, the campaign, which had been in full swing since mid-December, culminated in 495 challans for drunk driving. In addition, the police recorded 47 challans for dangerous driving and 132 instances of wrong carriageway offences. Moreover, they issued 3,452 challans for improper parking and penalized 117 vehicles for illegal tinted glass. A total of 347 driving licenses were confiscated from those who flagrantly disregarded traffic rules, including 566 e-rickshaw drivers for various violations.

Hotspots for Drunk Driving

The Delhi Traffic Police’s data revealed that certain areas like Kapashera, Nangloi, Sangam Vihar, Tilak Nagar, and Nand Nagri Circle were notorious for the highest instances of drunk driving. There were also significant counts on December 24 and December 30, with 186 and 189 cases, respectively.

Surge in Drunk Driving Cases

When compared to the previous years, 2023 witnessed a significant surge in drunk driving cases. Notably, the total number of challans issued for drunk driving in the year rose to 2,129 from a mere 274 in 2021. The overall data for the year reveals that 16,173 drunk driving cases were registered up to December 31, 2023. This shows an ascending trend in such incidents, considering the numbers were 2,225 in 2022, 2,831 in 2021, and 3,986 in 2020.

The Delhi Traffic Police, recognizing this alarming trend, emphasized the importance of imposing heavy fines and stringent penalties. Special teams were deployed to ensure commuter safety and prevent untoward incidents. Moreover, the police are actively engaged in road safety awareness campaigns at educational institutions and major intersections through various media platforms.

India Law Transportation
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

