Delhi Metro Hits Record Ridership: 71.09 Lakh Journeys Amidst Farmer's March

On February 13, 2024, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) made history with a record-breaking ridership of 71.09 lakh daily passenger journeys. This milestone, surpassing the previous record set in September 2023, was achieved amidst heavy security measures due to a farmers' march towards the national capital.

A Triumph Amidst Turbulence

As the capital city braced itself for the 'Delhi Chalo' march by farmers, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) stood tall, providing unwavering service to over 71.09 lakh passengers on February 13, 2024. The record-breaking ridership was a testament to the metro's resilience and its role as a crucial mass transit backbone for the National Capital Region (NCR).

The metro's ability to maintain smooth operations during a time of significant traffic congestion and heightened security was not lost on the public. Passengers took to social media to express their gratitude for the reliable service, praising the DMRC for its commitment to the commuting experience.

A Greener Future on the Horizon

The DMRC's success extends beyond its ability to transport millions of passengers daily. Anuj Dayal, the Principal Executive Director of Corporate Communications at DMRC, emphasized the corporation's commitment to promoting a greener and more sustainable urban environment.

"The Delhi Metro is not just about providing efficient transportation to the people of the NCR," said Dayal. "It's also about reducing vehicular emissions and improving air quality in the city and its surroundings. This record-breaking ridership is a testament to our passengers' support and our commitment to a greener future."

The Path Forward

As the DMRC celebrates its latest achievement, the focus remains on the future and the continued growth of the NCR. With plans to expand its network and enhance the commuting experience, the DMRC is poised to play an even more critical role in the region's transportation infrastructure.

"We are grateful to our passengers for their support and trust in the Delhi Metro," said Dayal. "As we move forward, we remain committed to serving the growing transportation needs of the NCR while promoting a greener and more sustainable urban environment."

With its record-breaking ridership and unwavering commitment to the environment, the DMRC has proven itself to be an indispensable part of the National Capital Region's transportation landscape. As the metro continues to grow and evolve, the people of the NCR can look forward to a greener, more efficient, and more sustainable future.

Key Points: