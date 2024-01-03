en English
Local News

Danesfort Speed Ramps: A Problem in Need of Solution

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:54 am EST
In the latest meeting of the Callan-Thomastown Municipal District, held in December, the focus was drawn to the deteriorating speed ramps in Danesfort. In an effort to control the speed of vehicles and ensure the safety of residents, these ramps were installed. However, the wear and tear caused by frequent passage of heavy vehicles has led to significant damage, triggering concern among local councillors.

Issues Highlighted

The condition of these speed deterrents has caused sufficient worry for the councillors to consider possible repair or removal. Councillor Patrick O’Neill noted that at least one of these ramps is now in a state of disrepair, not being in a great shape due to the heavy traffic it endures. He stressed that the damage was not superficial and required immediate attention.

Proposed Actions

Area Engineer Declan Murphy, who was present at the meeting, acknowledged the issue. He concurred with the councillors’ concerns and suggested that the removal of one of the ramps might be the best course of action. The decision, while appearing drastic, is seen as a necessary step to address the problem at its roots. Murphy expressed that it might occur in the upcoming year, indicating the urgency of the matter.

The possible removal of the problematic speed ramp signifies a shift in the municipal district’s approach towards addressing the issue. It is an acknowledgment of the severity of the damage and the need for a more sustainable solution that can endure the frequent passage of heavy vehicles.

Local News Transportation
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

