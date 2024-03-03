Cross-Party Senedd Members Unite for Magor Walkway Station Funding in UK Spring Budget

Magor and Undy's long-awaited pedestrian and cyclist-friendly walkway station has garnered significant political support, with local representatives across the political spectrum urging for budget allocation. The Welsh Government's Burns Commission, recognizing the area's growth and strategic location, has previously recommended the station among five new developments aimed at enhancing South East Wales' connectivity. Now, the spotlight turns to the UK Government's upcoming Spring Budget as a potential turning point for the decade-long local campaign.

Unified Call for Action

John Griffiths, Delyth Jewell, Peredur Owen Griffiths, Laura Anne Jones, and shadow transport minister Natasha Asghar have collectively penned a letter to rail minister Huw Merriman and his Labour counterpart Stephen Morgan. Highlighting the significant population growth in Magor and Undy post-Severn Bridge toll removal and the consequent increase in M4 corridor traffic, they assert that a new station could offer a sustainable commuting alternative. Their advocacy underscores a rare cross-party consensus on the project's urgency and feasibility, especially considering the escalating costs associated with broader railway enhancements in the region.

Cost Concerns and Campaign Efforts

With an initial estimate for the walkway station hovering around £10 million, inflation has undoubtedly inflated the budget required for this and the other four proposed stations. Moreover, the comprehensive upgrade of relief lines on the south Wales stretch is projected to command a hefty sum of £400 million. Despite these financial challenges, the Magor Action Group On Rail (MAGOR), energized by a coalition of engineers and retired railway personnel, argues for the station's immediate development. They envision it as a cost-effective initial step, bypassing the need for extensive relief line upgrades.

Anticipated Impact and Government Response

The proposed Magor and Undy station, potentially the first main line dedicated walkway station in over a century, represents a strategic win for both local communities and the broader South East Wales region. It promises enhanced accessibility for non-car commuters and a tangible reduction in traffic congestion. While the Welsh Government plays a pivotal role in the railway's operational aspects, infrastructure funding primarily falls under the UK Parliament's purview. A Department for Transport spokesperson highlighted ongoing efforts to prioritize Welsh infrastructure projects, alongside a record £2 billion investment in Welsh railways up to 2024. With Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's Spring Budget announcement on the horizon, supporters of the Magor walkway station await a decisive commitment to turning this long-standing vision into reality.