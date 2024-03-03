Coromandel Town-Thames Free Bus Service Extended: A Lifeline for Storm-Hit Communities

The free Coromandel Town-Thames Connector bus trial, launched on December 18 to aid communities affected by severe weather, has received a three-month extension, now running until June 18. Initially set to conclude this month, the extension aims to continue providing vital connections for residents to healthcare, education, and employment opportunities. Funded by a Government Storm Recovery Grant, the service has already facilitated nearly 300 trips, demonstrating its critical role in the region's recovery efforts.

Key Features and How to Book

Operating on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, the 11-seater Connector bus offers a lifeline for those needing to reach essential services in Thames, Te Puru, Waiomu Reserve, Tapu Reserve, Te Mata Point Reserve, Manaia, and Coromandel Town. While the service is free, passengers must book their seats in advance by texting Coromandel Taxis for morning departures and Thames Taxis for afternoon returns, including their name, service time, and pickup location in their message.

Future Funding and Planning

With no current plans for funding beyond June, the Thames-Coromandel District Council intends to collaborate with the Waikato Regional Council (WRC) and the Government to explore long-term local transport solutions. The WRC is already assessing regional transport needs as part of their 2024-2034 Long Term Plan and the Waikato Regional Land Transport Plan 2024-2054, which includes potential bus services for the Coromandel Peninsula and infrastructure improvements to enhance road resilience against extreme weather.

Community Engagement and Feedback

The extension of the bus trial not only underscores the community's reliance on such services but also provides additional data to support future planning and funding discussions. Community members are encouraged to participate in the consultation process for the draft Waikato Regional Land Transport Plan 2024-2054, open until March 4. Feedback can be submitted through the Waikato Regional Council website, offering a crucial opportunity for residents to influence the development of transport options that meet their needs.

As the trial period approaches its extended end date, the dialogue between the council, the government, and the community will be pivotal in shaping the future of public transport in the Coromandel region. The success of the Connector bus service highlights the importance of accessible and reliable transport for ensuring the well-being of storm-affected communities, setting a precedent for collaborative efforts in regional recovery and resilience building.